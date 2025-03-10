Rory McIlroy reveals his ‘hurricane-affected’ Augusta plans prior to Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy revealed his plans for the Masters ahead of the first Major of the year. The Northern Irishman recently played at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which officially concluded on Sunday, March 9. He had a decent outing at the tournament, finishing in T15 place.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, Rory McIlroy reflected on his future schedule plans and also talked about his strategy for the Masters. The World No. 2 is seemingly planning to practice his game at Augusta National ahead of the Masters.

The venue was affected by Hurricane Helene last year, and thus, McIlroy acknowledged that it would be different this year. He has plans to practice the game on it before playing in the Masters.

Speaking of his plans for the Augusta National event, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's just going to be a little bit different this year, just with there's some areas of the course that are maybe a little thinner tree-wise, just with the hurricane that rolled through. 16's a new green. So, yeah, I'll probably go up there once or twice beforehand."

Notably, Rory McIlroy has won four Majors in his career so far, however, he is seeking his first win at the Masters. He was the runner-up at the tournament in 2022 but had some bad luck in his quest for the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy happened to have an impressive start to his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier last month. He is in good form ahead of the first Major of the year. It would be interesting to see if the four-time Major winner could complete his career Grand Slam in 2025 by winning the Masters.

Rory McIlroy opens up about his upcoming schedule

Following the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy will next tee off at The Players Championship, which is also called the unofficial Major of golf. However, after The Players Championship, the next big event on the PGA Tour schedule is The Masters, which will take place from April 10 to 13.

During the press conference of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy was asked about his future schedule and if he would play in tournaments between The Players and The Masters. In response, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Probably. I'll see how next week goes and then, yeah, just sort of see what I feel like and what I think I need. But, yeah, nice thing is I don't have to enter until the Friday before."

Rory McIlroy made his debut at the Masters in 2009 with a T20 finish. He has had some decent finishes at the Major over the years, which included solo fifth in 2015, T5 in 2018 and 2020, and his best finish coming in 2022, settling for solo second place.

McIlroy will next play at The Players Championship, taking place from March 13 to 16 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

