Rory McIlroy reveals key issue that needs “a little bit of work” ahead of the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy has revealed that his driving accuracy still needs some work ahead of the Masters 2025. He mentioned having issues with chipping as well, but that aspect looked fine this week at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

On Saturday, March 29, McIlroy fired a bogey-free 5-under 65 to reach 9-under after the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He jumped 19 spots on Day 3 at Memorial Park, finishing eight shots off the lead.

During the post-round interview, the Northern Irishman was asked about the areas he wanted to fine-tune ahead of the Masters 2025.

"I wanted to see myself drive it a little bit better, which I haven't really seen." he replied. "It's hard here because, you know, it's so wide that it entices you to just stand up and try to hit it as hard as you can, so accuracy isn't a premium at all this week.

"Then I guess like short game-wise, like chipping, I wanted that to be a little better. I felt I was a little tentative with some chips at Sawgrass, but chipping's been really good this week. I scrambled well, so that's been good to see. Still feel like I need to do a little bit of work off the tee and sort of get the driver figured out," he added.

Rory McIlroy has had a mixed record at Augusta National so far. He has made 13 cuts in 16 starts and recorded seven top-10 finishes. In his past five starts, he has posted two top-5 finishes but also missed two cuts.

Can Rory McIlroy win the Masters 2025? Early odds explored

According to early odds, Rory McIlroy is among the favorites to win the Masters 2025. SportsLine lists him at +700 to claim his first-ever Green Jacket, second only to Scottie Scheffler, who is +380 to defend his title.

Here's a look at the early odds for the Masters Tournament 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +380

Rory McIlroy: +700

Ludvig Aberg: +1500

Jon Rahm: +1500

Collin Morikawa: +1700

Bryson DeChambeau: +1700

Xander Schauffele: +2100

Hideki Matsuyama: +2400

Justin Thomas: +2100

Tyrrell Hatton: +3100

Brooks Koepka: +3100

Patrick Cantlay: +3200

Cameron Smith: +3600

Shane Lowry: +3600

Will Zalatoris: +3800

Jordan Spieth: +3800

Viktor Hovland: +4400

Tommy Fleetwood: +4800

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Dustin Johnson: +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500

Russell Henley: +6000

Cameron Young: +6000

Tony Finau: +6500

Sahith Theegala: +7000

Tom Kim: +7000

Wyndham Clark: +7500

Sungjae Im: +7500

Corey Conners: +7500

Max Homa: +7500

Sam Burns: +7500

Jason Day: +7500

Robert MacIntyre: +7500

