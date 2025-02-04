Rory McIlroy reveals his low recovery rate, hints at partying after AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am triumph

Rory McIlroy revealed his slow recovery rate after winning the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Northern Irish golfer entered the new season winning on the PGA Tour. He had registered a two-stroke win over Shane Lowry.

Following his win, Rory McIlroy shared a story on his Instagram, sharing the stats of his recovery score. He reshared a post of Whoop, which talked about his recovery score of 78% on his final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"In the green on Sunday," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Along with that, he shared another story with a 14% recovery score rundown. Sharing the story, the Northern Irish golfer hinted at partying after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In the caption of the story, he shared emojis of glasses, hinting at a party. He wrote:

"Today's recovery looks a little different 😅🍷🍷."

Still from Rory McIlroy's Instagram story/@rorymcilroy

Rory McIlroy put forth a phenomenal performance at the recently concluded AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event. After playing four rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 in the tournament, he settled with a score of 21-under and won the tournament by two strokes over Shane Lowry.

Speaking of his win, McIlroy said (via Tee Scripts):

"As much as I've hit a couple good tee shots down the 18th this week, I was excited to have a little bit of a cushion there so I didn't have to hit driver again. Yeah, I think, look, coming to the last hole at Pebble with a three-shot lead and being able to enjoy it somewhat was really cool.

"It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week. Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season," he added.

Rory McIlroy gearing up to play in TGL this week

Following his impressive win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rory McIlroy is gearing up to play at this week's TGL game. This week, Boston Common Golf Club will play against Los Angeles Golf Club on February 4.

Rory McIlroy is playing this week along with teammates Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, while for the LA team, Tommy Fleetwood will be joined by Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose.

Notably, Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club had previously made its debut at the TGL on January 27 against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. However, the team had a disappointing start in the series, and they lost the game 4-3.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Golf Club had also played a game in TGL before. They faced Jupiter Links Golf Club on January 14 and started the season with a victory.

