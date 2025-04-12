Rory McIlroy reveals what he needs to do to become Masters champion at Augusta

Rory McIlroy's quest for a career Grand Slam is alive as he made it to the weekend at the Masters 2025. The four-time major champion mentioned a target score he has in mind at Augusta National to secure the green jacket.

McIlroy made a spectacular turnaround in the second round at Augusta, scoring a bogey-free 6-under 66, the lowest score on the second day. He scored four birdies on the second, 10th, 11th, and 15th holes and an eagle on par-5 13th.

The World No.2 golfer had a strong start in the first round when he was 4-under after 14 holes. However, two double bogeys in the final four holes dragged him back to even par and left him seven shots behind first-round leader Justin Rose.

The Northern Irishman was tied for 27th after the first round. He jumped 24 positions and is tied for third with Corey Conners with an aggregate score of 6-under. In the post-round press conference, he was asked whether he had already experienced "heartbreak" at this year's Masters. Rory McIlroy declined and replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Not at all, no. Again, golf tournaments are so long, and there's so much that can happen, even in the next 36 holes."

He further shared the winning score he has in mind.

"My mindset was, I shot even par yesterday. I probably need to get to somewhere between 12- and 15-under to win this tournament. You know, there was plenty of time to do that. So yeah, again, just about staying patient," he added.

After the second round, Rory McIlroy is two shots behind leader Justin Rose. Bryson DeChambeau is positioned second with a score of 7-under. McIlroy will tee alongside Corey Conners in the third round on Friday at Augusta National at 2:30 pm ET.

How many cuts has Rory McIlroy made at the Masters, and what are his past scores?

Rory McIlroy made his 14th cut at the Masters in his 17th appearance at the tournament. He has missed the cut only on three occasions: 2010, 2021, and 2023.

The 35-year-old's lowest score of 12-under at the Masters came in 2015, when he finished in fourth place. His other notable score of 11-under came in 2020, when he tied for fifth. In his best finish of second place in 2022, he scored 7-under at Augusta National.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's record at the Masters:

2009 : T20 (286, -2)

: T20 (286, -2) 2010 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2011 : T15 (284, -4)

: T15 (284, -4) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T25 (290, +2)

: T25 (290, +2) 2014 : T8 (288, E)

: T8 (288, E) 2015 : 4 (276, -12)

: 4 (276, -12) 2016 : T10 (289, +1)

: T10 (289, +1) 2017 : T7 (285, -3)

: T7 (285, -3) 2018 : T5 (279, -9)

: T5 (279, -9) 2019 : T21 (283, -5)

: T21 (283, -5) 2020 : T5 (277, -11)

: T5 (277, -11) 2021 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2022 : 2 (281, -7)

: 2 (281, -7) 2023 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2024: T22 (292, +4)

