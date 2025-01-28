Rory McIlroy reveals new partnership with American insurance giant

Rory McIlroy has announced a new partnership with American insurance giant, FM Global. The four-time Major Champion shared the news by reposting its Instagram post on his story.

In its caption, the insurance giant highlighted McIlroy's achievements including his four Major championship titles, 37 professional wins, and 125 top-10 finishes. It also extended best wishes to McIlroy for his first TGL match. The caption further read:

"Rory represents resilience, excellence, and growth – values we live by."

Trending

FM Global also urged fans to tune in for the TGL match broadcast on ESPN. The inaugural season began on January 7. Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story by McIlroy, who captains Boston Common Golf in the new league.

Screengrab of Rory McIlroy's Instagram story (@rorymcilroy)

Talking about the partnership, Rory McIlroy said (via PR Newswire):

"Through FM's association with TGL, I had the privilege of getting to know FM and its leadership team, and I am now excited to deepen the association by becoming a global ambassador for FM. I look forward to supporting FM's global expansion and reaching new heights together."

Per the partnership, McIlroy will have FM's logo on his golf bag at select tournaments. Also, he'd host unique client events for the insurance giant. He's the second golfer to join as an FM ambassador after LPGA star Megan Khang.

Did Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club win its first TGL match?

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club lost its first TGL match. In its opening match, it faced Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and got defeated in overtime at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday, January 27.

McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Keegan Bradley competed for Boston Common Golf Club while Woods, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim played for Jupiter Links GC. The match started with Triples and the first two holes ended in ties. Boston Common secured its first points on the third hole but Jupiter Links equaled the score on the sixth hole, leveling the score at 1-1 as the Triples format concluded.

McIlroy outperformed Woods in the Singles format, giving Boston a 2-1 lead. Talking about the success in the post-match press conference, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's amazing to go up and to compete against one of your heroes. I've shared the course with him many times, and I've been in a couple of final groups with him, and he has just as much intensity out there tonight as he does when he's trying to win a major championship or trying to finish off a golf tournament."

Jupiter Links rebounded with back-to-back points from Kisner and Kim, taking a 3-2 lead. Scott tied the match on the 14th hole with a 31-foot putt on the 14th hole making the score 3-3. Kim and Kisner won the first two closest-to-the-pin wins, helping Jupiter to a 4-3 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback