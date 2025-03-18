Rory McIlroy reveals what he did the night before winning The Players Championship 2025

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:42 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Players Championship has been concluded and Rory McIlroy won the tournament. In a post-tournament interview, McIlroy revealed that he had watched a classic comedy movie the night before he won the Players Championship.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2017 and currently plays on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. He has 28 PGA Tour wins and four Major Championship victories, including the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. McIlroy also has 18 wins on the European Tour, including the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship.

After winning a playoff against J.J. Spaun, Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship with 12-under; the win marked the Irishman's second win in the event. While speaking to the press, McIlroy said:

“Watched a little bit of Devil Wears Prada and went to bed.”
At the beginning of the final round of the tournament, the 35-year-old was behind Spaun by four strokes, but a birdie on the opening hole and an eagle on the second brought him back to the lead. The PGA Tour star made two more birdies on holes eight and 11 and a bogey on hole 14. He made another birdie on hole 16, which levelled the score and led to a playoff with J.J. Spaun.

During the three-hole aggregate playoff against the Holywood-born golfer, Spaun had a triple bogey on hole 17 and his shot found the water. This gave Rory McIlroy the advantage and he soon clinched the 2025 Players Championship title, leaving Spaun as the runner-up.

Rory McIlroy’s 2025 Players Championship scorecard

Here’s a look at Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from round one to four of the 2025 Players Championship:

Round 1 (5 under-par 67)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 2 (4 under-par 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 6
Round 3 (1 over-par 73)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 4 (4 under per-68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

