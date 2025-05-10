Rory McIlroy reveals one change that would make the Truist Championship course 'awesome': “There’s a lot of debate about it”

Rory McIlroy revealed one change that would improve the Truist Championship course. McIlroy, playing in the PGA Tour signature tournament this week, finished the second round on Friday, May 9. Following the round, he attended a press conference at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) and shared his views about the course.
McIlroy said that due to the rain-plagued weather conditions, it would have been better if the course had been designed in a way that the ball travelled a bit shorter.
“It's a little more strategic. Even today, heavier air, rain, and a bit of wind. I draw back on a few holes, and then I hit driver on a couple. It is -- I mean, I think there's a lot of debate about it, but if the golf ball just went a little shorter, this course would be awesome. Not that it isn't awesome anyway, but right now for the distances we hit it, it's probably 500 or 600 yards too short,” he said (via ASAP Sports).
“Yeah, it would be amazing to be able to play courses like this the way the architect wanted you to play them. So, yeah, like it does, it gives you a better appreciation when you play them in these conditions for sure,” Rory McIlroy added.
Rory McIlroy will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday. May 11.
Rory McIlroy and others' tee times and pairings for the third round of the Truist Championship
Rory McIlroy will start at 2 pm ET along with Collin Morikawa on the first tee. Next to them, Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas will play at 2:10 pm on the same tee. Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry are the last group to play at 2:20 pm, and Michael Kim and Justin Rose will tee off at 8:10 am. Here's the list of tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship (all times in ET):
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m.: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
8:20 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
8:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
8:50 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
9:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
9:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
9:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
9:45 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
9:55 a.m.: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
10:05 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
10:15 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:35 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
11:00 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
11:10 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
11:20 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
11:30 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
11:40 a.m.: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
11:50 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
12:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
12:15 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
12:35 p.m.: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
12:45 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
12:55 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Harris English
1:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
1:30 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
1:40 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
2:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
2:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
2:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry