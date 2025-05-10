Rory McIlroy reveals one change that would make the Truist Championship course 'awesome': “There’s a lot of debate about it”

Rory McIlroy revealed one change that would improve the Truist Championship course. McIlroy, playing in the PGA Tour signature tournament this week, finished the second round on Friday, May 9. Following the round, he attended a press conference at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) and shared his views about the course.

Ad

McIlroy said that due to the rain-plagued weather conditions, it would have been better if the course had been designed in a way that the ball travelled a bit shorter.

“It's a little more strategic. Even today, heavier air, rain, and a bit of wind. I draw back on a few holes, and then I hit driver on a couple. It is -- I mean, I think there's a lot of debate about it, but if the golf ball just went a little shorter, this course would be awesome. Not that it isn't awesome anyway, but right now for the distances we hit it, it's probably 500 or 600 yards too short,” he said (via ASAP Sports).

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, it would be amazing to be able to play courses like this the way the architect wanted you to play them. So, yeah, like it does, it gives you a better appreciation when you play them in these conditions for sure,” Rory McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday. May 11.

Ad

Rory McIlroy and others' tee times and pairings for the third round of the Truist Championship

Rory McIlroy will start at 2 pm ET along with Collin Morikawa on the first tee. Next to them, Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas will play at 2:10 pm on the same tee. Keith Mitchell and Shane Lowry are the last group to play at 2:20 pm, and Michael Kim and Justin Rose will tee off at 8:10 am. Here's the list of tee times for the third round of the Truist Championship (all times in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m.: Michael Kim, Justin Rose

8:20 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover

8:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris

8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

8:50 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman

9:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin

9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat

9:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers

9:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland

9:45 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis

9:55 a.m.: Corey Conners, Adam Scott

10:05 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith

Ad

10:15 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo

10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:35 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth

10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak

11:00 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre

11:20 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy

11:40 a.m.: Cameron Young, Eric Cole

11:50 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin

12:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith

12:15 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood

Ad

12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen

12:35 p.m.: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

12:45 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren

12:55 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Harris English

1:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

1:30 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger

1:40 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

2:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

2:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

2:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More