Rory McIlroy reveals President Donald Trump's opinion about LIV Golf format - REPORT

Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy has always been vocal about his opinion on LIV Golf. Since the event's inception, his has been extremely critical of it. While his comments have been well documented, a recent report revealed that Mcllroy shed light on U.S. President Donald Trump's opinion on the Saudi-backed event.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jack Milko from SB Nation revealed that he was engaged in a conversation with McIlroy. Further in his tweet, Milko mentioned that McIlroy shared that he played golf with the U.S. President before the latter's inauguration. The experienced golfer also said that Trump shared his opinion on LIV Golf during this meeting.

The tweet from Jack Milko read:

"Chatting with Rory McIlroy now. He shared with the media that he played golf with President Trump before the inauguration. Said they had a good conversation. Also revealed that the President is not a fan of LIV Golf’s format, which came as a surprise to Rory."

You can check Jack Milko's tweet about Rory McIlroy revealing Donald Trump's opinion on LIV Golf below:

Keeping aside President Trump's opinion on LIV Golf, it seems like he will play a key role in negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, which backs LIV Golf. After taking over as President, PGA Tour's Jay Monohan asked Trump to actively involve himself in the negotiations, and LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil was delighted by the same.

A look at the remaining LIV Golf season after the conclusion of LIV Golf Riyadh

The 2025 LIV Golf season kicked off with an event at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. This event was played between February 6 and February 8, and Poland's Adrian Meronk ended up emerging victorious. Meronk was followed by Sebastian Munoz and Jon Rahm, who tied for second place.

With the event in Saudi now done and dusted, LIV Golf's next stop will be in Adelaide. Here is a look at every event in the Saudi-backed tournament this year:

Date: Feb 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Adelaide

Location: Australia

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

In Australia, LIV Golf Adelaide can be watched on the Seven Network, while American golf fans can watch the event on Fox Sports. It can also be streamed on the LIV Golf app.

