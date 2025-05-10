Rory McIlroy reveals the ‘pretty big deal’ people forgot after his Masters win

Rory McIlroy ended his decade-long wait and won the Masters title at Augusta National Golf Club last month. With this, the Northern Irishman achieved his long-awaited career Grand Slam. However, the ace golfer now thinks that his Green Jacket win has made people forget his The Players Championship triumph.

McIlroy, speaking after round 2 of the Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club, reminded fans of his big win at The Players Championship. The 35-year-old laughingly stated that the event was a ‘pretty big deal’ that got overshadowed by his Masters win. Furthermore, the World No.2 golfer added that he is leaving his past wins ‘in the rearview mirror,’ and is focused on delivering more good performances.

The five-time major champion, who sat T4 at the end of Truist Championship round 2, said he ‘got a lot of golf still left to play this year.’

Replying to a media query about the ‘most surprising thing about being a Masters champ,’ Rory McIlroy said with a laugh, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I was just saying this, I think the fact that everyone forgot I won THE PLAYERS. THE PLAYERS is a pretty big deal. (Laugh)…

Look, obviously that's at the forefront of everyone's mind because of what it meant and how I did it and all that stuff, but I think for me it's -- you know, like I -- it's great that I was able to do it but -- not that I'm leaving it in the rearview mirror, but I've got a lot of golf still left to play this year. I want to really try to focus on that.”

Rory McIlroy's 2025 season so far

For the unversed, Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters at Augusta. He beat Englishman Justin Rose in dramatic playoff to end his decade long major championship drought. This was a month after he won The Players Championship in March. He won the big contest at the Players Stadium Course in a playoff against J.J. Spaun.

It is pertinent to note that the two wins contribute to McIlroy’s best start to a PGA Tour season in over a decade. The TGL co-founder also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am beating long-time friend Shane Lowry in February. It is noteworthy that the World No.2 golfer’s stellar form comes after he missed the season-opener due to injury.

The ace golfer has managed top-20 finishes in all six individual events he’s played since the 2025 season start.

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

After the ongoing Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club, Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up at the PGA Championship next weekend. The in-form golfer is dubbed as the outright favorite to win the major championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

