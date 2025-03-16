  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Rory McIlroy reveals struggle with key adjustment amid brutal conditions at The Players 2025: "One of the hardest things"

Rory McIlroy reveals struggle with key adjustment amid brutal conditions at The Players 2025: "One of the hardest things"

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 16, 2025 12:00 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy at The Players Championship 2025 (Imagn Source: Imagn)

Following a mixed round at The Players Championship 2025, Rory McIlroy said that he felt he played better than the scoreboard indicated. He referred to all four bogeys he made in the third round as "soft" ones.

Ad

On Saturday, March 16, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of The Players Championship. He began with two birdies and just one bogey on the front nine but added three bogeys on the back nine before making a birdie on the last hole of the day.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy reflected on his round, stating that he played much better than the card was reflecting.

"All the bogeys I made were really soft," he said. "Three-putt on 5. Sort of made a mess of 12, three-putted 13, three-putted 17."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I feel like that's one of the hardest things. They slowed the greens down today for obvious reasons, and I feel like I didn't adjust very well to that. Then some of the chip shots around the greens, when you start to get downwind, I got a little tentative with some of those, as well," he added.
Ad

The former Players Championship winner further stated that most of his dropped shots were from around-the-green mistakes rather than tee-to-green.

"I felt like I hit the ball pretty well, controlled my flight. It was nice to make a birdie on 18 at least and see one putt go in."

The Northern Irishman added that he was still in the game despite the strong wind predictions for Sunday's showdown.

Ad

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Players Championship 2025, Day 4?

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Corey Conners and Alex Smalley for the final round of the Players Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, March 16, at 9:50 am ET from the first hole.

Due to the inclement weather forecast, the final round of the Players Championship will be played in a split-tee format, with players divided into two separate groups. The first group will start at 8:00 am ET, and the concluding group will start at 10:01 am ET on Sunday.

Ad

Following the third round, McIlroy is tied for fifth at 8-under and is three shots off the lead. J.J. Spaun carded a 2-under 70 on Saturday to finish the day at 12-under, taking a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley.

Cauley fired a 6-under 66 and was one of the lowest scorers on Saturday. He was one of just seven players to shoot in the 60s during the third round of the Players Championship. Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley are tied for third at three strokes back.

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी