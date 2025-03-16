Rory McIlroy reveals struggle with key adjustment amid brutal conditions at The Players 2025: "One of the hardest things"

Following a mixed round at The Players Championship 2025, Rory McIlroy said that he felt he played better than the scoreboard indicated. He referred to all four bogeys he made in the third round as "soft" ones.

Ad

On Saturday, March 16, Rory McIlroy carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of The Players Championship. He began with two birdies and just one bogey on the front nine but added three bogeys on the back nine before making a birdie on the last hole of the day.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy reflected on his round, stating that he played much better than the card was reflecting.

"All the bogeys I made were really soft," he said. "Three-putt on 5. Sort of made a mess of 12, three-putted 13, three-putted 17."

Ad

Trending

"I feel like that's one of the hardest things. They slowed the greens down today for obvious reasons, and I feel like I didn't adjust very well to that. Then some of the chip shots around the greens, when you start to get downwind, I got a little tentative with some of those, as well," he added.

Ad

The former Players Championship winner further stated that most of his dropped shots were from around-the-green mistakes rather than tee-to-green.

"I felt like I hit the ball pretty well, controlled my flight. It was nice to make a birdie on 18 at least and see one putt go in."

The Northern Irishman added that he was still in the game despite the strong wind predictions for Sunday's showdown.

Ad

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Players Championship 2025, Day 4?

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Corey Conners and Alex Smalley for the final round of the Players Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, March 16, at 9:50 am ET from the first hole.

Due to the inclement weather forecast, the final round of the Players Championship will be played in a split-tee format, with players divided into two separate groups. The first group will start at 8:00 am ET, and the concluding group will start at 10:01 am ET on Sunday.

Ad

Following the third round, McIlroy is tied for fifth at 8-under and is three shots off the lead. J.J. Spaun carded a 2-under 70 on Saturday to finish the day at 12-under, taking a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley.

Cauley fired a 6-under 66 and was one of the lowest scorers on Saturday. He was one of just seven players to shoot in the 60s during the third round of the Players Championship. Lucas Glover and Alex Smalley are tied for third at three strokes back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback