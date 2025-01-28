Rory McIlroy reveals his 'three goals' for the remainder of his career

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the world currently. There is very little that the 35-year-old golfer has not achieved in his career. Yet he is considered one of the most underachieving golfers due to a gap in his CV of not winning the Masters and not completing the career Grand Slam.

Recently, while talking to BBC, the Northern Irish golfer revealed the three goals he has set for the remainder of his career.

"Winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal, and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy has a chance to complete two of these three goals this year. The 2025 Masters will begin on April 10th, while the Ryder Cup will be played in the United States from September 26-28, 2025, at Bethpage Golf Course. So he has his eyes set on these two objectives this year.

Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews - Source: Getty

However, he has to wait until the 2028 Los Angeles Games to have a chance of winning an Olympic medal.

The Northern Irish golfer added:

"I've been agonisingly close for the past few years, without being able to get it done, and that is the main focus of this year."

Rory McIlroy will start his 2025 PGA Tour season at Pebble Beach this week and will look to get off to a promising start.

How has Rory McIlroy performed on the PGA Tour in 2024?

Rory McIlroy had a decent season on the PGA Tour last year, with two PGA Tour wins and a runner-up finish. He had a close chance of winning the 2024 US Open but unfortunately, McIlroy missed a 2-footer to give Bryson DeChambeau the 2024 US Open.

Additionally, McIlroy missed just one cut on the tour and made $10,893,790 as official money on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Here's how Rory McIlroy has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2024:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: -2, T66, $35,312.50

The Genesis Invitational: -5, T24, $164,857.14

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: -10, T21, $87,750.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational: -1, T21, $224,750.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: -9, T19, $285,535.71

Valero Texas Open: -11, 3, $634,800.00

Masters Tournament: +4, T22, $175,500.00

RBC Heritage: -7, T33, $106,166.67

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: -25, P1, $1,286,050.00

Wells Fargo Championship: -17, 1, $3,600,000.00

PGA Championship: -12, T12, $359,943.33

RBC Canadian Open: -13, T4, $423,000.00

The Memorial Tournament: +2, T15, $329,000.00

U.S. Open: -5, 2, $2,322,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open: -14, T4, $318,525.00

The Open Championship: +11, CUT, -

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition: -15, T5, -

FedEx St. Jude Championship: +9, T68, $40,600.00

BMW Championship: -6, T11, $500,000.00

TOUR Championship: -16, T9

