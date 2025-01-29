Rory McIlroy reveals three goals for the 'rest of his career'

Rory McIlroy recently revealed the three goals he aims to achieve for the rest of his career. McIlroy has had a splendid golf career after he turned professional in 2007, that includes 41 titles, 26 of which came on the PGA Tour.

The Irish player has four Major championship titles to his name except for the Masters tournament.

In a recent interview with BBC Sports, McIlroy spoke about three goals he has for the remainder of his career.

"Winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career," McIlroy said.

McIlroy has competed in two editions of the Olympics but is yet to win a medal. At the Tokyo Olympics, the Northern Irishman tied for third but narrowly missed the bronze in a seven-man playoff. At the Paris Olympics, he tied for fifth with Jon Rahm. The next editions of the Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, California in 2028.

Despite not winning an Olympic medal, the golf star has represented Team Europe in seven editipns Ryder Cups, helping them secure victory five times. The next away edition of the Ryder Cup will be held in 2027 at The Golf Course at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

Talking about his goals for the 2025 season, he said:

"I've realised that all I can control is myself. What's right for me right now is to fully focus on myself and to get the best out of myself and get back to winning the biggest tournaments in the world. I've been agonisingly close for the past few years, without being able to get it done and that that is the main focus of this year."

Rory McIlroy will next be seen in action at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

Can Rory McIlroy win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at +1100, as per FanDuel Sportsbook while Scottie Scheffler leads with +400. He comes to the tournament after a T4 finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The World No.3 has had a sensational 2024 season where he had three wins, one on the PGA Tour and two on the DP World Tour. He also won the PGA Tour team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and had a near miss at the 2024 US Open.

Rory McIlroy tied for 66th at the tournament last year. He'd look to improve upon his performances at the tournament and kick off his PGA Tour season on a high note.

Let's take a look at the odds for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as per FanDuel Sportsbook:

+400: Scottie Scheffler

+1100: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

+1800: Ludvig Aberg

+2000: Patrick Cantlay

+2200: Hideki Matsuyama

+2500: Sungjae Im

+3300: Tommy Fleetwood

+3500: Jason Day, Sam Burns

+5000: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris

+5000: Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners

+5500: Taylor Pendrith

+6000: Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Russell Henley

+6000: Tony Finau, M. McNealy, Max Greyserman, Shane Lowry

