Rory McIlroy reveals what would be a 'win' for him at this week's BMW Championship

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is currently appearing at the ongoing BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. Ahead of the tournament, McIlroy talked with NBC Sports journalist Kira K. Dixon. Golf Today recently shared a clip from this interview in an X post on August 14.

Ad

Notably, McIlroy has not appeared at any competitions after the 2025 Open. McIlroy answered what it means for him to win the BMW Championship. He is heard saying:

"I think this year, anything else after what happened in April is sort of a bonus, and I've been enjoying myself, but at the same time, when you turn up to tournaments, you want to give the best of yourself, and you want to play well, and you want to get yourself into contention."

Ad

Trending

"And you know, I haven't played in a few weeks. It would be great to get myself into contention this week, but if I can shake a little bit of the sort of summer rust off and feel like I'm in a good spot heading into the Tour Championship, you know, I feel like that would be a win for me this week."[1:48-2:17]

Ad

Golf Today @GCGolfToday Rory McIlroy returns to competition for the first time since @TheOpen. The world number two catches up with @KiraDixon ahead of the @BMWchamps.

Ad

Rory McIlroy heads into the 2025 BMW Championship as one of the leading contenders, carrying +700 odds according to Golf.com. Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a T3 finish at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, enters the tournament as the outright favorite with +230 odds.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Tour season so far

The 2025 season proved to be a milestone year for Rory McIlroy, as he ended an 11-year wait for another major and completed the Career Grand Slam. The 29-time PGA Tour champion teed it up 14 times in the regular season and captured three victories.

Ad

His year began in style at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he opened with rounds of 66-70-65-66 to finish two shots clear of Shane Lowry. The win marked his first at the event and the 27th PGA Tour title of his career. Following a T17 at the Genesis Invitational and a T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy secured his second trophy of the season at The Players Championship, repeating his 2019 triumph.

McIlroy posted a 12-under 276 at TPC Sawgrass and outlasted J.J. Spaun, the reigning U.S. Open champion, in a three-hole aggregate playoff. The defining moment came at Augusta National, where McIlroy captured the Masters title with an 11-under 277, tying Justin Rose at the end of regulation. A birdie on the first playoff hole sealed his fifth career major and cemented his place among the sport’s legends. Across the year, Rory McIlroy recorded eight top-10 finishes, made the cut in 13 events, and missed the cut only once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More