Rory McIlroy reveals the workout routine that's kept him at the top for over a decade

Rory McIlroy has accumulated 122 weeks as the world’s top-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which adds up to just over two years and four months in total. Across his career, he has risen to No. 1 on nine different occasions. McIlroy first reached the summit in March 2012, and his most recent spell at the top came in October 2022.Being on top in the game of golf does indeed take a serious amount of dedication. McIlroy recently revealed the secret behind his conditioning and momentum that keeps him going.McIlroy was interviewed by the host of the podcast Post Run High, Kate Mackz, at the BMW Championship. During the interview, she asked McIlroy about the secret to his longevity as one of the world's best players. To which, he said:“It’s just keeping up with consistent routines. I’ve found over the years what works for me, and I just make sure that I get those little things right every single day.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRory McIlroy made history this year by winning the Masters Tournament, which helped him complete the career Grand Slam in golf. He became only the sixth player in the history of the sport to achieve this feat.The Northern Irishman has won a total of five Major titles, and has 44 total professional wins to his name. He will also be in Ryder Cup action for Team Europe next month.Rory McIlroy on what his fitness training looks likeRory McIlroy has sacrificed a lot to be in the position that he is in now. Back in 2023, he had cut out pork and eggs from his diet as part of an effort to maintain peak condition and maximize his chances of winning more tournaments. McIlroy now follows a gluten-free diet aimed at aiding his digestion.When asked by Kate Mackz about his fitness training, McIlroy said:“My training right now is two or three days of strength training a week, and then I’ll try to do some more, like explosive power movements, a couple of days a week. And then honestly, we’re walking eight to 10 miles a day, so, like the golf sort of takes care of the conditioning part of it. I’m 36 and I probably feel just as good now as I did when I was 26. That’s a really cool thing to say.”Rory McIlroy is currently playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the BMW Championship this week and the Tour Championship to follow next week. He is currently ranked second in the OWGR.