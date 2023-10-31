Rory McIlroy’s 2024 season start to feature back-to-back DP World Tour outings: Ace golfer’s schedule explored

Similar to this year, Rory McIlroy is set to begin his 2024 season with a DP World Tour event. Before defending his title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy is set to begin 2024 with an inaugural Dubai Invitational.

The Dubai Invitational is a new four-day event that will be played from January 11 to 14 at Dubai Creek Resort. It will be a 72-hole stroke-play Pro-Am event. However, only professionals will feature on Sunday. It will be a biennial event, with the field comprising 60 professionals and 60 amateurs.

McIlroy said he was excited to begin the year with the Dubai Invitational. He was quoted as saying, via Sky Sports:

"I've always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week."

"Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I'm sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar."

McIlroy started 2023 with his third win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after beating Patrick Reed by a single-stroke margin. He will return to Emirates Golf Club from January 18 to 21 in a quest to become the first player to win the event four times.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the 2022–23 season?

The four-time major champion began the 2022–23 PGA Tour season with a victory at the CJ Cup last year. He finished the year as the No. 1 golfer in the Original World Golf Rankings. In January of this year, he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, marking his first start in 2023.

However, after his win in Dubai, Rory McIlroy faced challenges in the first few events on the PGA Tour. He secured a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but failed to make the cut at the Players Championship.

Following a third-place finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy entered the Masters Tournament in pursuit of a career grand slam but did not make it to the weekend.

After a T47 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy regained his consistency and did not finish outside the top 10 for the remainder of the PGA Tour season. He also claimed victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, edging out Robert MacIntyre by a single-stroke margin.

Overall, Rory McIlroy made 16 cuts in 18 starts this season and achieved 13 top-ten finishes, including two runner-up finishes. He finished fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and earned $13,921,008 this season. Currently, he holds the second position in the OWGR.

The 24-time PGA Tour winner was also a key part of the European team's successful Ryder Cup campaign last month. He topped the points list for the first time in his seven Ryder Cup appearances and recorded a 4-1-0 record at Rome.

Rory McIlroy is also leading in the rankings ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, scheduled to be played from November 16 to 19.