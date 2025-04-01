Rory McIlroy's $50M private jet leaves for Palm Beach after a day in Augusta ahead of The Masters

Rory McIlroy's private jet was spotted leaving for Palm Beach after he spent a day at Augusta National. The Northern Irish star is gearing up for the upcoming Major and has seemingly already begun his practice sessions.

Following his strong outing at the Houston Open, which wrapped up on Sunday, March 30, Rory McIlroy's airplane #N1989R, worth around $50 million (via The Mirror US), landed in Augusta National, and as reported by RadarAtlas, he left for Palm Beach a day later. Sharing the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, RadarAtlas wrote:

"That's it. Rory McIlroy's full day of scouting in #Augusta is over. His plane #N1989R took off about 20 minutes ago and is headed back home to Palm Beach International #KPBI."

Rory McIlroy had an amazing outing in the 2025 Houston Open. He played the four rounds of 70, 66, 65, and 64 to settle in a tie for fifth place.

He has been impressive with his game and has already won two tournaments on the PGA Tour this season. However, the 35-year-old has been dealing with a small injury ahead of the first Major of the year.

Rory McIlroy opens up about his injury ahead of the Masters

In his recent interview with Golf Channel, Rory McIlroy revealed that he has a small elbow injury. He also mentioned that he was considering getting treatment to make sure he will be fine before the Masters.

Speaking of the injury, the world No. 2 said (via Independent):

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta. I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow [Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time.

Rory McIlroy has come close to victory at the Masters a couple of times over the years, but his best result was runner-up in 2022. The Northern Irish made his debut at the Masters in 2009 with a T20 finish, while last year, he settled in T22 place.

Rory McIlroy has been having a strong season on the PGA Tour so far in 2025. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players in the last two months and is currently one of the favorites to win the Major.

Rory McIlroy has odds of +650 via CBS Sports for the Masters, while Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite with odds of +460. The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10 to 13 at Augusta National.

