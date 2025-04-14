Rory McIlroy's $50M private jet was parked 110 miles off Augusta during Masters' final round avoiding a 2024 US Open situation

Rory McIlroy's private jet was parked miles away from Augusta National during the week of the Masters. The Northern Irish golfer took the lead in the game after three rounds.

In the finale of the event, which was held on Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy had a tough time on the greens and played a round of 73 but still managed to finish up in a tie for the lead with Justin Rose. They both headed for a playoff in which the Northern Irish player made a birdie and won the Major.

Meanwhile, during the final round of the event, his private jet, worth around $50 million (via Mirror), was parked around 110 miles away from the venue of the Masters. RadarTalks shared the news about McIlroy's jet on its X account, writing:

"Regardless of the outcome we will not see the same departure that we saw at Pinehurst. Rory’s airplane #N1989R is still 110 miles south of Augusta where it has been parked since Friday"

Notably, Rory McIlroy was in contention for the title at the 2024 US Open. However, he struggled in the final round at the Pinehurst No. 2 golf course and following the heartbreaking loss, he quickly exited the venue in his private plane.

This time at the 2025 Masters, he was again in contention to win after three rounds but avoided last year's situation as his plane was parked a few miles away. Fortunately, the result was in his favor this time, and he won his maiden Masters, completing his career grand slam.

"It's a dream come true" - Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters 2025

McIlroy has been looking for a win in the Major since his last win in 2014. He was runner-up at the Masters in 2022 but finally won the green jacket this time around. In the post-round press conference of the Masters, on Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy emotionally talked about his win and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did."

This year has been surprisingly phenomenal for Rory McIlroy. In the last three months, since he started his 2025 PGA Tour campaign in February, he has won three tournaments, and intriguingly, two of these wins came after the playoffs.

He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature PGA Tour event, The Players Championship, also known as the unofficial fifth Major of men's golf, and now the Masters, the first Major of the year. He defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to win The Players and Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters.

