Rory McIlroy's close friend refuses to 'talk about him' after Round 3 of the 2025 Masters

2025 Masters favorite Rory McIlroy's close friend Shane Lowry is also competing in the iconic tournament at Augusta. While McIlroy is the solo leader ahead of the final round on Sunday, Lowry finds himself tied for 6th place after he had a disappointing finish to Round 3 on Saturday.
The Irishman shot consecutive bogeys at the par-4 hole 17 and hole 18. In the press conference after Round 3, Lowry expressed disappointment with his finish. When asked if he found himself looking back at Rory McIlroy, Lowry said no and mentioned he won't talk about him.
Lowry said (via ASAP Sport):
"No. No, I'm not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well. I know that's what y'all want me to talk about, but I've just had a shit finish, I've got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I'm going to go hit some balls."
A video of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry before the 2025 Masters:
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry share a great relationship as the duo have been friends since a very young age. The duo came up together playing junior golf in Ireland and Lowry once even admitted feeling protective of McIlroy. He felt the latter was subject to a lot of unnecessary criticism from the golf world.
McIlroy also only had words full of praise for Lowry. The 4-time Major championship winner even went to the point of saying that Lowry was his role model due to how conveniently he manages his professional and personal life.
What time will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee off in Round 4 of the 2025 Masters?
In Round 4 of the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry will be paired with Scottie Scheffler. While McIlroy and DeChambeau will tee off at 2:30 PM ET, Lowry and Scheffler will tee off at 2:00 PM ET.
Here is a detailed look at the tee-off times for Round 4 of the 2025 Masters (All times ET):
- 9:40 AM - Brian Campbell
- 9:50 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:00 AM - Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
- 10:10 AM - Brian Harman, J. J. Spaun
- 10:20 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
- 10:40 AM - Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 11:10 AM - Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 AM - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:30 AM - Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
- 11:40 AM - Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
- 11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:00 PM - Maverick McNealy, Harris English
- 12:20 PM - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
- 12:30 PM - Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40 PM - Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:50 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
- 1:00 PM - Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
- 1:10 PM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 1:20 PM - Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
- 1:50 PM - Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 2:00 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
- 2:10 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day
- 2:20 PM - Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
- 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau