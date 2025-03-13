Rory McIlroy's comments on the Champions Tour slammed by $85M-worth four-time major champion

Rory McIlroy's recent comments about whether or not he would ever play on the Champions Tour have caught the ire of four-time major champion Ernie Els. The South African disagrees with McIlroy's stance.

Ad

When asked on Wednesday ahead of The Players Championship if he would play on the Champions Tour after he turns 50, McIlroy made his thoughts crystal clear.

"Absolutely not. I will not play Champions Tour golf. Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back, but I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50," McIlroy said.

Ad

Trending

In response to McIlroy's comments, Els took to X to voice his disagreement.

"Interesting to read @McIlroyRory comments today. At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50. I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then. @ChampionsTour golf is so fulfilling with a great bunch of players we all grew up together from junior golf. Our sponsors and partners are wonderful companies and people. Competition is a powerful tool!" Els' X post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Els has a net worth of $85 million and has won seven times on the Champions Tour (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

The underrated career of Ernie Els

Els after winning the 141st Open Championship in 2012 (via Getty)

The formerly number one ranked golfer in the world won 19 PGA Tour events during his prime, including two U.S. Opens and two Open Championships.

Ad

Ernie Els' first major title came at the 1994 U.S. Open at the iconic Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The smooth swinging South African, nicknamed "The Big Easy", won the tournament in a three-man playoff with Colin Montgomerie and Loren Roberts.

This was back when the U.S. Open had an 18-hole playoff when players were tied after 72 holes. Through the 18 playoff holes, Els and Roberts were still tied, resulting in the two going into a sudden-death playoff. The 24-year-old Els won with a par on the second sudden-death playoff hole.

Ad

Els won the 1997 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Maryland. He won by one stroke, again narrowly ahead of Montgomerie.

Ernie Els after winning the 141st Open Championship in 2012 (via Getty)

Els won his first Open Championship in 2002 at Murfield Golf Links in Scotland. He won that tournament in a four-man playoff. After 72 holes, Els was tied at six under par with Thomas Levet, Stuart Appleby and Steve Elkington.

Ad

Els and Levet were still tied after the four-hole playoff. Els beat Levet in the first sudden-death playoff hole.

Ernie Els' final PGA Tour win came at the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England. That tournament is best remembered for Adam Scott's collapse on the final holes of the tournament on Sunday. Scott bogeyed the final four holes to lose to Els, who was 42 years old, by one shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback