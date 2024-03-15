Rory McIlroy's drop ball controversy at The Players Championship 2024 explained in depth

Rory McIlroy had a great outing on the first day of the Players Championship 2024. It was the first time he seemed to be in his groove, as he picked up six birdies from the first eight holes he played. Overall, he sank ten birdies, equaling the course record. However, his round wasn't complete without controversy, which became the talking point of the day at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy was eight under after playing fifteen holes. He had already made nine birdies and bogeyed the par-4 18th after finding the water. A similar incident occurred on the par-4 7th when his tee shot went wayward and landed in the water after bouncing off the slope. After discussions with his caddie and officials, he decided to take the drop-in line laterally with the water body, as per Rule 19.2.

The real issue arose because none of the cameras had captured the slope, leading to confusion about whether the ball had bounced before crossing the red line. For those unaware, if the ball had bounced inside the red line, McIlroy would have been required to return to the tee box to play his third shot.

A lengthy discussion followed between McIlroy and the officials. His playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland, also joined in to ensure he was dropping the ball at the correct location. They were uncertain whether the ball had bounced before the red line. Spieth mentioned hearing from some members of the broadcasting team that it had bounced after the red line.

However, McIlroy and his caddie, Harry Diamond, remained firm in their belief that the ball had bounced on the correct side of the line, maintaining that they were adhering to all the rules. It took seven minutes to reach a judgment, with everyone ultimately agreeing with McIlroy. This allowed him to take a drop from a point near the slope, with the ruling in favor of the Northern Irishman.

Expand Tweet

McIlroy made a bogey on the hole and then birdied the final hole to conclude the round at 7-under. After holding a solo lead, he finished tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

In a post-round interview, the 34-year-old golfer stated that Spieth and Hovland were not protesting against him. Instead, they were ensuring that the correct procedures were being followed.

A similar situation occurred on the par-4 18th hole, and the 24-time PGA Tour champion remained adamant about it as well. During the post-round interview, he emphasized that he was one of the most conscientious golfers, and if he felt he had done anything wrong, it would run through his mind for the rest of the week.

"I'm a big believer in karma, and if you do something wrong, I feel like it's going to come around and bite you at some point. I obviously don't try to do anything wrong out there, and play by the rules and do the right thing. I feel like I obviously did that those two drops," he said.

How has Rory McIlroy done at the Players Championship in the past?

Rory McIlroy has experienced everything in his 14 appearances at the Players Championship. He made his debut in 2009 as a 19-year-old and missed the cut. The next two years saw no change before he achieved a T8 finish in 2012. He then went on to secure three consecutive top-12 finishes.

McIlroy finally tasted success at TPC Sawgrass in 2019, posting 16-under over four days to beat Jim Furyk by one stroke. However, his form has been inconsistent since then, with two missed cuts in his last three appearances.

This time, the four-time major champion is off to a great start and will be hoping to carry it through the week ahead. For those unaware, he is still eying his first top-ten finish of the PGA Tour season. It will be interesting to see if the wait ends at the TPC Sawgrass.