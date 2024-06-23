Rory McIlroy's ex-agent says he 'does what he wants', fiercely defends his caddie over 2024 US Open criticism

Rory McIlroy's former agent Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler defended the World No. 2's caddie after the latter was criticized for his role during the 2024 US Open. Bryson DeChambeau won the 124th US Open by one stroke over Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2 in North Carolina.

McIlroy scored three bogeys in the last four holes of the final round and lost his lead to DeChambeau. Among them were two putts missed from under four feet on the last three holes. Since then, many fans on social media have blamed McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond.

McIlroy's former Chandler agent has now come in support of Diamond. He said (via Mirror):

"Rory does what Rory wants to do. In life, full stop. So for everyone to say 'it was the caddie's fault', what is the caddie going to do, have a row with him on the 18th tee?"

Trending

Chandler instead called out McIlroy's decision to use the driver on the 18th tee at Pinehurst. This led to his TP5X ball landing in thick scrub and putting him in a tricky situation. He further said that McIlroy's decision to use a 7-iron on the par-3 15th caused him to miss off the green. He added:

"If he has hit three-wood on the other three days, he probably doesn't understand why he is going with driver. But if he butts in and [McIlroy] goes on and makes a bogey, it is his fault."

Harry Diamond has been caddying for Rory McIlroy since 2017. The duo have won five Ryder Cups together. Chandler concluded:

"Rory is definitely the boss, and there is nothing wrong with it. They haven’t done bad with it have they?"

Further, Rory McIlroy and Diamond share a personal relationship as they both grew up together in Holywood, Co Down. McIlroy himself caddied for Diamond in several tournaments in the past. Diamond was also the best man at McIlroy's 2017 wedding to Erica Stoll.

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

After his 2024 US Open loss, Rory McIlroy didn't attend press conferences and refused to talk to the media. He also withdrew from the last signature event of the year 2024 Traveler's Championship. He'll now play in the Scottish Open and then the fourth and final Major of the year, The Open Championship.

A day after the US Open loss, McIlroy wrote in an Instagram story:

"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest l've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer. As I reflect on my week, l'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day."

"But, as I always try to do, l'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon. See you in Scotland," he added.

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open will be played from July 11 to 14, 2024 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The Open Championship will be played a week later from July 18 to 21, 2024 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.