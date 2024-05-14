Rory McIlroy’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki comments on Brooks Koepka’s wife appreciation post - “Hot mama”

Tennis superstar and Rory McIlroy's ex-girlfriend Carolina Wozniacki commented on Brooks Koepka's 'wife appreciation' post on Instagram. This comes just hours after her ex-boyfriend Rory McIlroy confirmed he and his wife Erica Stoll had filed for divorce.

Koepka, who has been married to Jenna Sims for the past 2 years shared an Instagram post with the caption,

"So proud of you @jenamsims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!"

The 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki commented "Hot mama" with 3 fire emojis on his post. Fans suspected the timing of both, Brooks and Caroline's social media activities weren't coincidental.

One fan account also claimed that the LIV golfer was playing "mind games" with Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. Brooks is the defending champion, whilst Rory has been in superb form coming into the year's second major.

McIlroy has also not won a Major in a decade and will be eager to turn things around this year. However, the recent news about his divorce might take a toll on him.

Rory McIlroy's communication team confirms he filed for divorce from wife of 7 years, Erica Stoll

According to the Irish Independent, star golfer Rory McIlroy's communications team confirmed that he and Erica had filed the divorce papers in a Florida court on Monday. The news comes as a shock, just days before the 2024 PGA Championship.

The married couple of 7 years share a daughter, Poppy, who turns 4 years old in August. The timing for the divorce is a little uncanny for McIlroy, who also broke up with his ex-fiance Carolina Wozniacki before winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

McIlroy co-incidentally also won 2 tournaments prior to his Major win, a feat he has achieved this year as well. The PGA Tour star won the Zurich Classic with compatriot Shane Lowry before triumphing in the Wells Fargo tournament this past week.

Rory and wife Erica first met in 2012 during his Ryder Cup match. Erica, who worked for PGA at the time helped the young golfer after he overslept for a Sunday single's match.

The duo confirmed they were dating after McIlroy's infamous breakup with Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. They tied the knot in 2017, in a grand wedding held at the Ashford Castle estate.

