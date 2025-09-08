Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open crowd support draws Tiger Woods comparison from PGA Tour pro

Rory McIlroy sparked many conversations in the golf industry on Sunday after his incredible victory at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. The win caught the attention of not only his fans but also his fellow professional golfers. One of the Northern Irishman's fellow competitors on the PGA Tour, Michael Kim, reposted the DP World Tour (formerly known as European Tour)'s post showcasing McIlroy's putt for eagle on the 72nd hole of the tournament to force a playoff. As he drained the putt, the crowd in his native went wild and erupted in cheer and applause. Michael Kim's recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter) spoke about the energy at The K Club on Sunday. However, the PGA Tour star compared the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd in Ireland to the infamous crowds that had roared over some of Tiger Woods' most incredible moments.Here's what Michael Kim had to say about Rory McIlroy's following at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open (via X @Mike_kim714):&quot;Wow, that sounded like a (dare I say it) Tiger roar.&quot;Here's a look at Kim's most recent post (via X @Mike_kim714):Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy joined Tiger Woods as one of the few golfers in the history of the game to achieve a career Grand Slam. This week, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike could not contain their excitement over the 2025 Masters Tournament winner's performance.The DP World Tour's X post shows the crowds chanting and cheering for the 36-year-old while fist pumping into the air and hugging those close to them.Rory McIlroy speaks on emotions after winning on home groundsRory McIlroy expressed his gratitude for the supportive environment at The K Club throughout the week at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. After defeating Joakim Lagergren in a three-hole playoff for the victory, he stated that the win was very meaningful to him.Prior to the start of the tournament, the Northern Irishman wore his green jacket from the 2025 Masters Tournament and had all of his Major championship trophies on display to commemorate completing the career Grand Slam. While he had only expected a &quot;nice homecoming&quot; this week, he did not expect to be overwhelmed by the support.While stating that the win was just as much for his fans as it was for him, the TGL co-founder said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Look, I feel just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of these people. The support has been absolutely amazing all week. I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible. This has exceeded all of my expectations. Just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win.&quot;Rory McIlroy won the Irish Open for the first time nearly nine years ago at The K Club. He described feeling a great deal of nostalgia and pride in returning to his motherland to win one of the nation's most prestigious open tournaments.