Rory McIlroy’s marriage reportedly reached ‘breaking point’ and ex-wife felt ‘lonely’ in marriage, per insider

Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll after seven years of marriage. The Northern Irish golfer’s communications team confirmed the separation filing in an official statement released on May 14, days before the PGA Championship.

While the divorce filing has gone through, neither McIlroy nor Stoll have made any public comments on their split. The reason behind the split also remains unknown. However, according to reports, the duo is splitting after their marriage reached ‘breaking point.’

According to reports from US Weekly and Sky Sports, a source close to the case has since revealed that Stoll was “lonely” in their marriage. The unnamed source mentioned that Erica’s loneliness was a “point of contention” in the divorce filing. The report also had the source dubbing the four-time Major champion “a hard person to be married to.”

As per the insider, Rory McIlroy and his wife were “living very different lives the last two years.” The 35-year-old golfer was mostly on the road during the past few years, leading their marriage to a “breaking point.” The US Weekly report stated that Erica chose to stay absent from most of McIlroy’s events to focus on her daughter, Poppy.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll officially got together in 2015, almost three years after they first met. Erica used to work with the PGA of America during that time.

The PGA Tour star had famously broken off his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in May 2014. Rory and Erica got engaged a year later and married in 2017.

Rory McIlroy-Amanda Balionis dating rumors surface

Following Rory McIlroy’s divorce filing, rumors emerged linking the ace golfer to CBS Golf reporter Amanda Balionis. However, the dating rumors remain speculative and there is no evidence to confirm the same.

Notably, the McIlroy-Balionis rumor train began when the 38-year-old reporter interviewed the ace golfer after his Wells Fargo Championship win. The golfer had a live chat with Balionis on CBS from Quail Hollow. However, several fans soon made claims that the journalist was allegedly ‘flirting’ with the golfer.

Interestingly, Balionis and McIlroy both wore matching pink tops during the interview as it was held on Mother's Day. During the interaction, the journalist addressed McIlroy’s shirt color and asked if it was a tribute to his mother, Rosie. However, she failed to mention Erica. Fans alleged that she purposely left out the mother of his three-year-old daughter.

Amanda Balionis has been married to former college football coach Bryn Renner for last two years. However, in February 2024, several online reports alleged that their wedding was facing problems as the reporter was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Later in March 2024, she changed her X username from Balionis Renner to her maiden name of Balionis. These further fueled speculations of their divorce. However, there is no official evidence of the same.