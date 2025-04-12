Rory McIlroy's momentum stalls at The Masters 2025 on Saturday

After setting history on the front nine and storming out to a three-shot lead during the third round of The Masters, Rory McIlroy's momentum has stalled as his round has gotten started on the back nine. The Northern Irishman started his round by setting a record by making a three on the first six holes at Augusta National - becoming the only player ever to do it at The Masters.

Ad

McIlroy made a routine birdie on the par-four first hole before chipping in for eagle on the par-five second hole, sending the patrons at Augusta National into a frenzy and taking the solo lead for the first time this week.

McIlroy followed up his eagle on hole two with a birdie on the par-four third hole as the gallery roared with each shot. On the par-three fourth hole, McIlroy made par. The par-four fifth hole is generally considered to be one of the hardest, if not the hardest holes at Augusta National.

Ad

Trending

The daunting par-four stands at roughly 500 yards and is long enough to be a par five for most golfers. McIlroy smashed a 342-yard drive, hit his approach shot onto the green and made the putt for birdie as the cheers echoed across the grounds at Augusta.

After his birdie at five, however, McIlroy's momentum stalled. He made pars at both six and seven before bogying the par-five eighth hole, which is one of the most scorable holes on the entire course.

Ad

Rory McIlroy then had five feet for birdie on the ninth hole but missed it. He then missed an eight-footer for par on the difficult par-four 10th hole, shrinking his lead over Bryson DeChambeau to one. DeChambeau is in the final pairing with Justin Rose in the group behind McIlroy.

McIlroy aims to finish strong on the second nine and enter the final round on Sunday with a strong chance to win.

Ad

Rory McIlroy aims to complete career grand slam with win on Sunday at Augusta

Rory McIlroy at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy stands on the verge of erasing 16 years of heartbreak at The Masters and capture his first career green jacket. McIlroy would become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam, with the others being Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Ad

McIlroy completed the third leg of the career grand slam by winning the 2014 Open Championship. The four-time major champion also won the 2011 U.S. Open, and the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships.

Rory McIlroy has previously only entered the final round of The Masters with the lead once - in 2011, which saw him take a four-shot lead into Sunday. The 21-year-old McIlroy ultimately collapsed in the final round, shooting the worst final round score ever by the 54-hole leader - an eight-over-par 80.

McIlroy aims to undo years of struggles at Augusta National and take home his first green jacket by the time the sun sets on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More