Rory McIlroy's private jet arrives in New Orleans amid 2025 Zurich Classic - Reports

Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up at this week's 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Reports of the Northern Irishman arriving on his private jet have flooded social media.

Radar Atlas claimed on X that the new career Grand Slam champion flew to New Orleans from West Palm Beach, Florida, on his Gulfstream G50 N1989R private jet. Here's a look at what the report read (via X @radaratlas2):

"The only #CareerGrandSlam champ in the field this week has arrived in New Orleans. Rory McIlroy's jet #N1989R is there and he's ready to play!"

Rory McIlroy took a trip with his daughter, Poppy, to his hometown in Northern Ireland to celebrate his incredible win at the 2025 Masters Tournament with his family and loved ones. Radar Atlas revealed that the PGA Tour sensation returned to the United States in the afternoon on Sunday, April 20. The TGL co-founder took off from Belfast and landed in West Palm Beach.

According to the Irish Sun, Rory McIlroy's Gulfstream G50 N1989R private jet is valued at approximately $70 million. The Ryder Cup star returns to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his playing partner, Shane Lowry, following their incredible win last year.

Shane Lowry reveals Rory McIlroy's decision to play the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy grew up playing junior golf together in Ireland. They debuted as a team at last year's edition of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a sudden-death playoff to win.

Following McIlroy's incredible victory last week at Augusta National, Shane Lowry revealed that he did not want to pressure the five-time Major championship winner into playing in New Orleans. He wished for his close friend to take some time to relax and celebrate completing the career Grand Slam.

However, Lowry revealed that McIlroy feels good about returning to competitive play, saying (via Golfweek):

"To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there."

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy will tee off the first round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday, April 24. They will tee off at 8:52 AM ET from the TPC Louisiana's tenth hole. The European duo will go head-to-head against Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel.

