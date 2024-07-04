Rory McIlroy's private jet spotted for the first time since his US Open loss, plane heads to Farnborough days ahead of the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy's private jet N585RM was spotted leaving the USA for the UK ahead of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. The Northern Irish golfer last played at the 2024 US Open, where he missed a putt on the final hole and lost the title to Bryson DeChambeau. He soon left the venue and took his private jet home to Florida.

Rory McIlroy has since been absent from the golf course and is finally returning to play at the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament is scheduled for next week, and before the event, McIlroy's plane was seen leaving for Farnborough, a town in Rushmoor, Hampshire, England, as per @radaratlas2 on X.

Interestingly, the upcoming final Major of the year, The Open Championship, will also take place in the United Kingdom. Although McIlroy missed out on winning the US Open, he still has an opportunity to break his decades-long winless streak in Majors at The Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy was slated to tee off at the Travelers Championship but withdrew soon after missing the title at the US Open. He expressed his heartbreak on social media, writing:

"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer. Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that."

McIlroy further revealed that he would next play at the Genesis Scottish Open. He added that he would focus on the upcoming tournaments. He wrote:

"I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon."

It's important to note that McIlroy is the defending champion at the Genesis Scottish Open. Last year, he defeated Robert MacIntyre to clinch the trophy by one stroke. The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open will take place from July 11 to 14 at The Renaissance Club.

Following the Scottish Open, McIlroy will compete at The Open Championship, which is scheduled for July 18 to 21 at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

Rory McIlroy's performances in 2024

Rory McIlroy has been phenomenal in regular tournaments but has struggled on the greens in Majors in 2024. On the PGA Tour, he has played in 14 tournaments this season and recorded two victories. He has one runner-up finish and five top-10 finishes. He finished T22 at the Masters, T12 at the PGA Championship, and second at the US Open.

McIlroy has not missed any cuts this season and has also fared well in European Tour events. He has played in only two events on the DP World Tour, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and finishing in a tie for second place at the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy has previously won both the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming tournaments.

