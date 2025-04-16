Rory McIlroy’s psychologist reveals his Masters ‘game plan’ of ignoring Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday. The Northern Irishman ended his decade long winless streak on major championships to complete a career Grand Slam. While the now-five-time major champion donned the prestigious Green Jacket, Bryson DeChambeau came out to complain that the former gave him a cold shoulder throughout the final day of the contest.

Following the tournament’s end DeChambeau revealed that McIlroy didn’t speak to him ‘even once all day.’ The comments garnered a mixed response. Some called out the champion golfer for rude behavior while others like veteran golfer Padraig Harrington slammed the LIV star for complaining. Days later, McIlroy’s sports psychologist Bob Rotella has now revealed the silent treatment to be a planned move.

The expert claimed it “didn't have anything to do with Bryson” as it was the 35-year-old’s ‘game plan’ through the week. He said his team didn’t want McIlroy to pay attention to his competitors.

Rory McIlroy’s sports psychologist Bob Rotella said, as quoted by ESPN:

“That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the game plan all week, and we wanted to get lost in it… We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring or shooting or swinging or how far they were hitting it. We just wanted Rory to play his game…

The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up No. 1.”

Rotella reiterated the plan turned out successful and added McIlroy can “win quite a few more” after the Grand Slam. He said the PGA Tour star was “thinking of having a multiple-win season.”

Bryson DeChambeau on Rory McIlroy's cold shoulder at Masters

For the unversed, DeChambeau entered Day 4 of the Masters 2025 as a favorite alongside Rory McIlroy. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf rivals sat number 1 and 2 on the leaderboard on Saturday, promising a tight contest. However, the Saudi-backed circuit player fell short in the final few holes. Following his round, the 31-year-old golfer said McIlroy ‘didn’t speak to him even once all day.’

Replying to a media query about Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day… He wouldn't talk to me.”

For the unversed, DeChambeau and McIlroy’s rivalry gained traction last year when the duo faced off each other at the U.S. Open. The LIV golfer emerged victorious off a playoff. Interestingly, the loss saw McIlroy leave Pinehurst early, without staying for the media. The duo seemingly found a middle ground in the winter as they came together for The Showdown in December.

Playing with teammates Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler at the made-for-TV event, Rory McIlroy even joked that he wanted to “get back” at DeChambeau for “what he did to me” at the U.S. Open. The duo shared a laugh as the latter replied, “To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself.” Months later, their relationship is once again making headlines as DeChambeau complained about the Green Jacket winner’s silent treatment at Augusta.

