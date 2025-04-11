Rory McIlroy's Round 2 scorecard at The Masters 2025

After a brutal finish to his first round of the 2025 Masters on Thursday, Rory McIlroy thrust himself back into contention in round two. On Friday, the Northern Irishman fired a bogey-free six-under-par 66 in the second round.

McIlroy is now at six under par for the tournament and two shots behind Justin Rose, who is the leader in the clubhouse at eight under par. Bryson DeChambeau is the only other player ahead of McIlroy in the clubhouse, he is at seven under par for the tournament.

In round two, Rory McIlroy made a birdie on the second hole and parred the other eight holes on the opening nine, carding a one-under-par 35. The 28-time PGA Tour winner heated up on the second nine, making birdies on the difficult 10th and 11th holes.

After making par on 12, McIlroy made a remarkable eagle on the par-five 13th hole. He hit his second shot from the pine straw onto the green and made the nine-foot putt for eagle.

McIlroy then made par at 14, carded another birdie at 15 and then made par at the final three holes to shoot 66. In his first round, McIlroy was four under par through 14 holes before collapsing down the stretch.

On Thursday, McIlroy made double bogeys on the par-five 15th hole and the par-four 17th hole, turning a sub-70 round into an even-par 72. The poor play down the stretch in round one was just another chapter in the long saga of Rory McIlroy's struggles at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy aims to capture Career Grand Slam, overcome past demons in final two rounds of The Masters

Rory McIlroy at The 2011 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy found early success at The Masters, dominating the tournament through the first three rounds in 2011 when he was only 21 years old and in search of his first major title. In the final round in 2011, McIlroy would go on to shoot the worst final round score of any player in Masters history who led entering Sunday.

McIlroy shot an eight-over-par 80 in the final round, ultimately finishing in a tie for 15th place. He overcame his struggles in the final round of The 2011 Masters by winning the U.S. Open that June, which was his first major title.

McIlroy then won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, as well as the 2014 Open Championship. He was quickly on the precipice of becoming the sixth golfer to complete the modern Career Grand Slam.

The only players to complete the modern Career Grand Slam are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. Nicklaus and Woods are the only players to win each of the four majors multiple times, with both of them winning at least three of each major.

This weekend, Rory McIlroy will be attempting to complete the Career Grand Slam for the 11th time in his career. He's also in search of his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship.

