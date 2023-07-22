Rory McIlroy’s special The Beatles-inspired shoes at The Open 2023: Where to buy, price and more

Rory McIlroy had a surprise for his fans as well as fans of The Beatles at The Open Championship 2023. The Irishman rocked a special Beatles-inspired shoes for the major. The golfer, who is not so famous for his style quotient, left a few golf/music fans in awe with his stellar choice of footwear.

McIlroy arrived at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for The Open wearing the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT NRG shoes. The shoe is indeed a special edition. The kicks, paying homage to the famous rock band, is one of four special releases being put out as part of The Open Championship collection.

For the unversed, Liverpool is famous for being where the Beatles formed in 1960, thus making it the home for the special shoes as well.

Rory McIlroy's shoes at The Open (Image via Getty)

The Irishman brought the Beatles spirit to The Open with his kicks. As for the design, the white Nike shoe had “Live to Play” and “Play to Live” written on it. The minimal design on the sides of the show was reportedly inspired by the Beatles’ psychedelic era. The wavy letters and bright rainbow colors on the sole showed the same.

It is safe to say that the 34-year-old beat Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland, both famous for their style choices, at The Open with his limited-edition kicks.

Where to buy Rory McIlroy’s The Beatles-inspired shoes?

Rory McIlroy’s special The Beatles “Play to live, live to play” shoes are taking over. Fans can get their pair of special kicks from Nike. The shoe manufacturer’s website is selling both spiked and spikeless designs. Check the name - Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG on the website to find it.

The special kicks, being popularized by the Irish golfer, cost $200. The clean white kicks are available in most size options. However, they are selling fast. Any McIlroy/The Beatles fan can quickly make their way to the website and order theirs now.