Rory McIlroy's 'tee marker smash' causing shot at US Open analysed by Tiger Woods' ex-coach

Rory McIlroy’s tee marker smash causing shot at the US Open was analyzed by Tiger Woods's ex-coach Hank Haney. McIlroy finished playing the second round of the 2025 US Open, and the golfer successfully made it through the cutline, which was set at 7 over.

In the second round, McIlroy took a tee shot that didn't go as per the expectations of the golfer, and following the shot, McIlroy struck his club on the tee marker. The video of the same was shared by an X account named Kyle Porter on June 14. Later, Haney reshared the post, and he wrote a caption:

“That wasn’t a bad tee shot.”

Rory McIlroy tied in 45th place at the 2025 US Open after the second round of the event with 6 over. He scored 74 in the first round with two birdies on the last nine, followed by 72 in the second round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

What did Rory McIlroy say after winning his last US Open?

Rory McIlroy won the US Open once in 2011, and that year, the major tournament took place at the Congressional CC, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Following his triumph, the victor joined the post-tournament press conference and shared his winning experience. He added how it would take him some time to sink in with the achievement. His words were( via ASAP Sports):

“It will probably take a little bit of time to sink in. But just to sit here, knowing that I've just won that trophy and following in the footsteps of one of my best friends, Graeme McDowell, last year at Pebble, you know, it's a great feeling. And I got my first Major Championship out of the way quite early on in my career, especially after what's happened the last couple of months. It feels great.”

He continued, “And just looking forward to putting myself in the picture for hopefully many more…I think yesterday was a big day for me to get over that, playing in the last group, going out with the lead. To play such solid golf, that gave me a lot of confidence going into today.”

Rory McIlroy won the 2011 US Open with a total score of 16 under. He scored 65 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He scored 66 in the second round with five birdies and one eagle. Next, he fired 68 in the third round and 69 in the fourth round with four birdies in each round.

Last year, McIlroy couldn't triumph at the US Open, falling one shot short behind LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who won the title with 6 under.

