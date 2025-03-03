Rory McIlroy's TGL team inspired by $55M worth Boston legend ahead of do-or-die match

TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy's team, Boston Common Golf, has had a dismal inaugural season. They have not won a single match yet but thankfully have secured a point as they lost one game in overtime. This one point has kept them in the playoff race, and they still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.

Ad

Ahead of their do-or-die clash against the New York Golf Club, Boston legend and MLB superstar David Ortiz, in collaboration with the Boston Common Golf, made an inspirational reel and shared it on Instagram.

Rory McIlroy's team shared this reel on Instagram and wrote:

"Go ahead and doubt us, Boston never backs down from a challenge."

Ad

Trending

David Ortiz has attended a TGL game before and is a huge Boston Common Golf supporter, as he has played the majority of his professional baseball games for this city.

The Boston Common Golf is all set to take on New York Golf Club on Monday (March 3). Boston will see their star golfer Rory McIlroy along with Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

The New York Golf Club is also seeing a comeback from Xander Schauffele after missing out on 3 games due to injury. He will have Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young accompanying him at the SoFi Centre.

Ad

How can Boston Common Golf qualify for the TGL playoff?

The upcoming clash between the Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club will be the most anticipated and exciting game as both teams will look to secure 2 points to secure a spot in the playoff. For Boston to qualify for the playoff, they have to beat New York at any cost by a difference of at least 5 holes.

Ad

Boston Common Golf at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty

Additionally, they will have to pray for Atlantic Drive GC to get past Jupiter Golf Links. The calculation for New York, on the other hand, is quite simple, as a victory tomorrow will seal their spot in the playoffs.

Ad

However, Tiger Woods' team, Jupiter Golf Links, will also be following this game closely as they would want Boston Common Golf to win so that they can remain in the playoff contention, and a victory in their final game against Atlanta would help them secure the fourth spot in the SoFi Cup standings.

Remaining schedule for the 2025 TGL

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club - 3:00 p.m. ET

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf - 7:00 p.m. ET

Jupiter Golf Links vs. Atlanta Drive GC - 7:00 p.m. ET (Tuesday, March 4)

Ad

Semifinals

Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Finals Series

Match 1: Monday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Match 2: Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback