  • Rory McIlroy's TGL team inspired by $55M worth Boston legend ahead of do-or-die match

Rory McIlroy's TGL team inspired by $55M worth Boston legend ahead of do-or-die match

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:40 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: BOS v ATL - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy's team receives inspiration from Boston legend - Source: Getty

TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy's team, Boston Common Golf, has had a dismal inaugural season. They have not won a single match yet but thankfully have secured a point as they lost one game in overtime. This one point has kept them in the playoff race, and they still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of their do-or-die clash against the New York Golf Club, Boston legend and MLB superstar David Ortiz, in collaboration with the Boston Common Golf, made an inspirational reel and shared it on Instagram.

Rory McIlroy's team shared this reel on Instagram and wrote:

"Go ahead and doubt us, Boston never backs down from a challenge."
David Ortiz has attended a TGL game before and is a huge Boston Common Golf supporter, as he has played the majority of his professional baseball games for this city.

The Boston Common Golf is all set to take on New York Golf Club on Monday (March 3). Boston will see their star golfer Rory McIlroy along with Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

The New York Golf Club is also seeing a comeback from Xander Schauffele after missing out on 3 games due to injury. He will have Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young accompanying him at the SoFi Centre.

How can Boston Common Golf qualify for the TGL playoff?

The upcoming clash between the Boston Common Golf and New York Golf Club will be the most anticipated and exciting game as both teams will look to secure 2 points to secure a spot in the playoff. For Boston to qualify for the playoff, they have to beat New York at any cost by a difference of at least 5 holes.

Boston Common Golf at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty
Boston Common Golf at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty

Additionally, they will have to pray for Atlantic Drive GC to get past Jupiter Golf Links. The calculation for New York, on the other hand, is quite simple, as a victory tomorrow will seal their spot in the playoffs.

However, Tiger Woods' team, Jupiter Golf Links, will also be following this game closely as they would want Boston Common Golf to win so that they can remain in the playoff contention, and a victory in their final game against Atlanta would help them secure the fourth spot in the SoFi Cup standings.

Remaining schedule for the 2025 TGL

  • The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club - 3:00 p.m. ET
  • New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf - 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Jupiter Golf Links vs. Atlanta Drive GC - 7:00 p.m. ET (Tuesday, March 4)
Semifinals

  • Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Finals Series

  • Match 1: Monday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • Match 2: Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Edited by Luke Koshi
