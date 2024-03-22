Rory McIlroy’s website confirms him for The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, partner yet to be revealed

Rory McIlroy's official website has confirmed that the golfer will compete at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans next month. This will be the first time he will be competing at TPC Louisiana. However, the website didn't have any details about his partner for the team event.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to be played from April 25 to 27 at TPC Louisiana. This will be the nineteenth edition of the event since it switched to a team format. Although McIlroy has never competed here, it seems he is set to make his debut in the tournament.

A couple of days ago, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris became the first team to confirm their participation in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Their names were confirmed by Steve Worthy, the tournament's producer, on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman was last seen at the Players Championship, and his next event is going to be the Valero Texas Open in the first week of April. This will be the last event ahead of the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season.

For the uninitiated, the Masters is the only major McIlroy has struggled to win. A few months ago, he said that he would play more events before entering Augusta National Week to have a good match practice. Last year, he played five PGA Tour events and one on the DP World Tour ahead of the Masters. This time, he will have played eight overall events before playing the first major of the year.

The four-time major champion has been struggling to win the majors since winning the 2014 Open Championship. If he wins at the Green Jacket this year, he will become only the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam in golf history.

How has Rory McIlroy done this season so far?

The 24-time PGA Tour winner has had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season. While he started with a T2 and won at the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational and Dubai Desert Classic, he has struggled to emulate the performance on the PGA Tour.

In five starts on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has not made a top-15 finish, and the T-19 finish at the Players Championship is his best performance so far. He will next compete at the Valero Texas Open, which starts on April 4 at the TPC San Antonio in Texas.