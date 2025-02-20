“Rory [McIlroy] said they need to get over it”: Golf writer comments on Jay Monahan’s LIV-PGA ‘reunification’ wish

Jay Monahan recently sent the golf world into a frenzy when he said he wants to see the "reunification" of professional golf. With the pending merger between PIF and the PGA Tour, of which Monahan is the commissioner, the future may well hold the Tour and LIV Golf under the same roof.

That seems to be what Monahan wants, and that statement is a far cry from the commissioner's initial stance on LIV Golf. It sparked a ton of conversation from prominent X accounts that share news and reactions around the sport, and it even got prominent SI journalist Bob Harig to join in.

Flushing It, a popular golf account on the social media platform, discussed why reunification might not be possible right away. It pointed out that a lot of major contracts for LIV end after 2026, but now right now.

The conversation eventually focused on why the Tour would let LIV players pick and choose events to play while they're still under contract for 14 events on the rebel tour per season. That's when Harig chimed in.

He responded:

"That’s what all the posturing is about! It’s why Rory said they need to get over it. In the short term there needs to be a way back even if limited. What’s their point about 'reunification' otherwise?"

Harig believes that the Tour will be more open to letting LIV players come back when possible despite their contracts elsewhere if this planned reunification does take effect before those contracts end.

What did Jay Monahan say about merging PGA and LIV?

It has been almost two years since the PGA Tour agreed to a merger with PIF and thus LIV Golf as well. There has been very little traction to that merger actually taking place until lately, and Jay Monahan even spoke recently with confidence in a deal getting done soon.

Jay Monahan wants one golf tour (Image via Imagn)

That's when Monahan said he wants to see, according to SI, “how we achieved what we stated publicly as a goal, which is the game of golf operating under one tour with all the top players playing on that tour.”

When asked for clarification about that "one tour" comment, Monahan doubled down:

“What it means is the reunification of the game, which is what we have been and are focused on. Candidly, that’s what fans want. So when you talk about reunification, that's all the best players in the world competing with each other and against each other.”

Jay Monahan said he wants to respond to what fans are telling them and put together "the best, the strongest possible schedule and product." He believes if they can do that, then everything else will solve itself. What matters to fans and for the game, in the commissioner's eyes, is bringing the game back together.

