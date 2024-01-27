Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler highlight the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is arguably the strongest in the tournament’s history. The Pebble Beach event, the second signature event on the PGA Tour schedule this year, is headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The event will feature 18 of the world’s top 2-ranked golfers as its top contenders.
Apart from Scheffler and McIlroy, the latest edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffle, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa, among others. Some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour have qualified for the event from last year's FedExCup points list.
Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Glover, Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler are other names on the confirmed field.
Interestingly, the event will also feature Nick Dunlap. This will be the 20-year-old golfer’s professional debut. The amateur golfer joined the PGA Tour after winning The American Express last week. He’d become the first amateur to win on the circuit since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Due to the event's format, he will be joined by several amateurs.
Notably, the field for the no-cut, $20 million prize purse event is not completed. The full field will only be announced after the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open’s conclusion. Players like Justin Thomas and Grayson Murray will be confirmed soon. The availability of Tiger Woods remains unclear.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
Listed below is the field for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (confirmed so far):
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
- Scottie Scheffler
- Viktor Hovland
- Rory McIlroy
- Lucas Glover
- Max Homa
- Patrick Cantlay
- Brian Harman
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Russell Henley
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele
- Tom Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
- Corey Conners
- Si Woo Kim
- Taylor Moore
- Nick Taylor
- Adam Schenk
- Collin Morikawa
- Jason Day
- Sam Burns
- Emiliano Grillo
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Sahith Theegala
- Chris Kirk
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Andrew Putnam
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Lee Hodges
- Seamus Power
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)
- Beau Hossler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Ben Griffin
- Taylor Montgomery
- Matt Kuchar
- Nick Hardy
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Ryder
- Luke List
- Alex Smalley
Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
- Nicolai Højgaard
Aon Swing 5
- To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
- Grayson Murray
- Nick Dunlap
Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking
- To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open
Sponsor exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt
- Peter Malnati
- Maverick McNealy
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
More details on the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including full field and prize money, will be updated after the Farmers Insurance Open.