Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler highlight the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is arguably the strongest in the tournament’s history. The Pebble Beach event, the second signature event on the PGA Tour schedule this year, is headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The event will feature 18 of the world’s top 2-ranked golfers as its top contenders.

Apart from Scheffler and McIlroy, the latest edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffle, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa, among others. Some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour have qualified for the event from last year's FedExCup points list.

Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Glover, Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler are other names on the confirmed field.

Interestingly, the event will also feature Nick Dunlap. This will be the 20-year-old golfer’s professional debut. The amateur golfer joined the PGA Tour after winning The American Express last week. He’d become the first amateur to win on the circuit since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Due to the event's format, he will be joined by several amateurs.

Notably, the field for the no-cut, $20 million prize purse event is not completed. The full field will only be announced after the ongoing Farmers Insurance Open’s conclusion. Players like Justin Thomas and Grayson Murray will be confirmed soon. The availability of Tiger Woods remains unclear.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

Listed below is the field for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (confirmed so far):

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Lucas Glover

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

Tom Kim

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Corey Conners

Si Woo Kim

Taylor Moore

Nick Taylor

Adam Schenk

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

Sam Burns

Emiliano Grillo

Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)

Beau Hossler

Ludvig Åberg

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

Matt Kuchar

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Sam Ryder

Luke List

Alex Smalley

Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

Nicolai Højgaard

Aon Swing 5

To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open

Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap

Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking

To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open

Sponsor exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt

Peter Malnati

Maverick McNealy

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

More details on the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including full field and prize money, will be updated after the Farmers Insurance Open.