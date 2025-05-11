Rory McIlroy sends crowd into a frenzy with 53-footer at the Truist Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy put on a show during the third round of the 2025 Truist Championship. The PGA Tour Signature Event started with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 8, and on Saturday, May 10, during the third round, the Northern Irish golfer made a 53-foot birdie.

McIlroy started the third round on the first tee and made pars on the first three holes. He carded a birdie on the fourth, followed by another on the fifth.

On the par-4 sixth (438 yards), the World No. 2 made a birdie from 53 feet and garnered loud cheers from the fans. The PGA Tour shared a video of the Northern Irish golfer's impressive shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"From downtown Rory lurks 👀 @McIlroyRory sinks a 53-foot birdie to move three-back @TruistChamp"

However, after the good shot on the sixth, Rory McIlroy had a tough time on the greens and ended up making a double bogey on the seventh, followed by a bogey on the next hole. He added a birdie on the tenth and then wrapped up the third round with a 1-under 69. Rory McIlroy settled in the T6 position after 54 holes at the Truist Championship.

Exploring the leaderboard of the Truist Championship featuring Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy started the game with an opening round of 66 and then carded 67 in the second round. He was settled in a tie for fourth after two rounds, but on Saturday, he played a round of 69 and slipped down two spots to settle in a tie for sixth place. Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry took the lead in the game at 14-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Truist Championship:

T1: Sepp Straka: -14

T1: Shane Lowry: -14

T3: Justin Thomas: -11

T3: Keith Mitchell: -11

5: Hideki Matsuyama: -10

T6: Nick Taylor: -8

T6: Sam Burns: -8

T6: Sungjae Im: -8

T6: Tony Finau: -8

T6: Rory McIlroy: -8

T11: Jacob Bridgeman: -7

T11: Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T11: Harris English: -7

T11: Rickie Fowler: -7

T11: Patrick Cantlay: -7

T16: Corey Conners: -6

T16: Cameron Young: -6

T16: Eric Cole: -6

T16: Keegan Bradley: -6

T16: J.T. Poston: -6

T16: Sam Stevens: -6

T16: Stephan Jaeger: -6

T16: Max Homa: -6

T16: Akshay Bhatia: -6

T16: Si Woo Kim: -6

T26: Daniel Berger: -5

T26: Xander Schauffele: -5

T26: Collin Morikawa: -5

T29: Byeong Hun An: -4

T29: Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T29: Jordan Spieth: -4

T29: J.J. Spaun: -4

T29: Gary Woodland: -4

T34: Davis Thompson: -3

T34: Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T34: Alex Noren: -3

T34: Thomas Detry: -3

T38: Ryan Gerard: -2

T38: Brian Campbell: -2

T38: Patrick Rodgers: -2

T38: Cam Davis: -2

T38: Adam Scott: -2

T38: Aaron Rai: -2

T38: Ben Griffin: -2

T38: Erik van Rooyen: -2

T46: Will Zalatoris: -1

T46: Joe Highsmith: -1

T46: Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

T46: Andrew Novak: -1

T46: Robert MacIntyre: -1

T46: Min Woo Lee: -1

T46: Maverick McNealy: -1

T46: Denny McCarthy: -1

T54: Tom Hoge: E

T54: Viktor Hovland: E

T54: Nick Dunlap: E

T54: Michael Thorbjornsen: E

T58: Brian Harman: +1

T58: Austin Eckroat: +1

T58: Russell Henley: +1

T61: Wyndham Clark: +2

T61: Lucas Glover: +2

T61: Chris Kirk: +2

T61: Adam Hadwin: +2

T61: Ludvig Åberg: +2

T61: Taylor Pendrith: +2

T67: Matthieu Pavon: +3

T67: Max Greyserman: +3

69: Garrick Higgo: +5

70: Sahith Theegala: +8

