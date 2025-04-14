Rory McIlroy sends emotional message to daughter Poppy after 2025 Masters win

Rory McIlroy sent an emotional message to his daughter Poppy after winning the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 13. He won the tournament in the playoffs with a birdie on the first extra hole against Justin Rose.

The Northern Irishman finished with a score of 11-under. His final round was full of ups and downs, which started with Mcllroy double-bogeying on the first hole. He recovered with four birdies on the third, fourth, ninth, and 10th holes and had a decisive lead of four strokes.

However, he then bogeyed the 11th hole, double bogeyed the 13th hole, and bogeyed the 14th hole. He managed two birdies on the 15th and 17th holes, only to finish with a bogey on the par-4 18th. With the win, he secured his first green jacket and completed the career Grand Slam. Rory Mcllroy addressed his daughter, Poppy, during the trophy presentation, saying:

"The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy who is sitting over there is to never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard. If you put your mind to it you can do anything."

In a press conference at the Masters, he was asked how significant his daughter Poppy has become to his support system during challenging times. Rory Mcllroy replied (via ASAP Sports):

"It definitely makes the lows a little easier to take. But yeah, look, the highs are going to be high anyway, but it's amazing."

Rory McIlroy has faced numerous challenges in the last few years. This was his first win at a major after 11 years. Since 2014, he had several close finishes at major championships. Last year, he lost by one stroke at the US Open.

A look at Rory McIlroy's performance in the 2025 season

Rory McIlroy has had a stellar 2025 season. He has won three tournaments on the PGA Tour, including a major championship. His first win came at the season opener, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which he won by two strokes over Shane Lowry.

In March, the Northern Irishman won the Players Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun. In six starts, he has three wins, four top-five finishes, and six top-20 finishes.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : 1 (267, -21)

: 1 (267, -21) The Genesis Invitational : T17 (285, -3)

: T17 (285, -3) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T15 (285, -3)

: T15 (285, -3) THE PLAYERS Championship : 1-x (276, -12)

: 1-x (276, -12) Texas Children's Houston Open : T5 (265, -15)

: T5 (265, -15) Masters Tournament: 1-x (277, -11)

2024-25 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T4 (276, -12)

