Rory McIlroy sends out special message to Rafael Nadal - "See you on the course soon!"

Rory McIlroy had a heartfelt message for Rafael Nadal after the latter called curtains on his career and played his last match on Tuesday, November 19. The Northern Irishman congratulated the Spaniard on his incredible career and hoped to see him soon on the golf course.

On Tuesday, Spain went down against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinal, resulting in the end of the career of tennis great Rafael Nadal. Botic van de Zandschulp registered a 6-4, 6-4 win against Nadal in the latter's final match.

Following Nadal's final match, McIlroy took to Instagram to congratulate Nadal on his retirement.

"From watching you win your first grand slam in 2005 to watching you win your last in 2022, you have been a hero of mine and an inspiration to how I approach my own career," he wrote.

Trending

"You will be so missed, and tennis won't be the same without you. Congratulations on one of the finest sporting careers of all time. See you on the course soon! Your friend, Rory," he added.

Rory McIlroy congratulates Rafael Nadal on his retirement (Image via Instagram@RoryMcIlroy)

Rory McIlroy wins the Race to Dubai for the sixth time

On Sunday, November 17, Rory McIlroy claimed a two-shot win over Rasmus Hojgaard to win the DP World Tour Championship for the third time. Additionally, he won the Race to Dubai for the sixth time, tying with Seve Ballesteros.

McIlroy entered the final round with a 54-hole joint lead alongside Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner. He began with a bogey on the opening hole but then made four straight birdies to take a three-shot lead over Hojgaard. However, errors on the ninth and thirteenth holes brought him back to a tie with the Danish golfer.

On the 16th hole, the Northern Irishman reclaimed the lead with a birdie. A birdie on the 72nd hole secured his two-shot victory. It was McIlroy's third win at the DP World Tour Championship but his first in nine years. This was also his third straight Harry Vardon Trophy win.

To finish the year like this, it's a dream come true," McIlroy said as per ESPN. "It's been hard at times. Had a lot of close calls. To finish the year off the way I did today means the world to me."

The 35-year-old golfer had a memorable season, winning two titles on the PGA Tour and two on the DP World Tour. He also finished runner-up at the US Open and posted three second-place finishes on the European Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here