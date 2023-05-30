Rory McIlroy set to tee off at the Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open will take place between July 12 and 16 as a part of the 2023 DP World Tour. Needless to say, the field will feature some of the best golfers in the world, including Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has confirmed his attendance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. The Irishman will tee off along with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

As the event is being held in Europe, there will be a large attendance from British and Irish golfers, including Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose. McIlroy has always been a welcome golfer at the Genesis Scottish Open and fans love to watch him play.

Following the announcement, he said via Golf Monthly:

“I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule again this season. The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me and it would be great to win a title in the home of golf.”

Rory McIlroy confirms attendance at Genesis Scottish Open after skipping last year

Rory McIlroy was not in attendance for last year's event, where Xander Schauffele took victory. McIlroy has been hesitant to be a part of the Open over the last decade, attending only four events in 13 years. He also hasn't had the best track record at the Genesis Scottish Open, with his best T14 finish in 2014.

This year, however, Rory McIlroy looks to come back stronger. The 2023 season has not been kind to the World No. 3 golfer. He started it off with a bang, winning the Dubai Desert Classic.

However, since then, it has been quite a struggle for McIlroy, whose dreams of completing a grand slam drained away. He did not make the cut at the Players and even more shockingly got cut from the 2023 Masters. McIlroy had a better performance at the PGA Championship, finishing T7.

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will be held at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, the heart of Scotland's iconic Golf Coast. The course holds a par of 71 and has seen winners including Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee and Phil Mickelson.

Poll : 0 votes