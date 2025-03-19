Rory McIlroy sets sights on exclusive Green Jacket club ft. Tiger Woods after The Players triumph

Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff by defeating J.J. Spaun on Monday, March 17. This win has increased expectations for his potential victory at the Augusta National.

After winning at TPC Sawgrass, the North Irish player would be aiming to join an exclusive group of golfers who have won both The Players Championship and the Masters in the same calendar year. Only Tiger Woods in 2001 and Scottie Scheffler in 2024 have won both the signature event and the Major championship in the same year.

The World No. 2 said that he was better prepared for tough conditions at the Augusta National as he had improved wedge and short iron control. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think back to the second round at Augusta last year, it was so gusty. I maybe didn't have all the shots that were required to go out and shoot something under par that day."

"When the conditions come like that, I just feel like I'm a lot better prepared to handle them, especially it's always been okay off the tee, but it's flighting the sort of wedges and short irons, which have been the issue, and I feel like I've been able to rectify that," he added.

Rory McIlroy, who keeps track of golf records, was asked in the press conference what the victory meant to him. McIlroy pointed out that he became the fourth player to win multiple Major championships and multiple Players titles:

"Watching Scottie go two in a row last year was unbelievably impressive, and I think the only multiple Major champions and multiple Players champions are Jack, Tiger, Scottie, and myself, so it's a pretty nice group to be a part of. I feel like I'm a better player now than I ever have been, and it's nice to see the fruits of my labor paying off."

Rory McIlroy also joined the exclusive club who have won The Players Championship twice or more. Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament thrice in 1974, 1976 and 1978. Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods, and Scottie Scheffler are the only players to win at TPC Sawgrass twice.

A look at Rory McIlroy's performances at the Masters

Rory McIlroy will be making his 17th start at the Masters tournament in 2025. His first appearance at the Major championship came in 2009. He tied for 20th in his maiden tournament at the Augusta National. The 35-year-old tied for 22th in 2024.

In 16 starts at the Masters tournament, he has made 13 cuts. He has four top-5, seven top-10 and 12 top-25 finishes in 16 starts. His best finish came in 2022 where he finished second in the competition.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performances at the Masters tournament:

2009: T20 ( 286, -2 )

T20 ( ) 2010: Missed Cut

Missed Cut 2011: T15 ( 284, -4 )

T15 ( ) 2012: T40 ( 293, +5 )

T40 ( ) 2013: T25 ( 290, +2 )

T25 ( ) 2014: T8 ( 288, E )

T8 ( ) 2015: 4 ( 276, -12 )

4 ( ) 2016: T10 ( 289, +1 )

T10 ( ) 2017: T7 ( 285, -3 )

T7 ( ) 2018: T5 ( 279, -9 )

T5 ( ) 2019: T21 ( 283, -5 )

T21 ( ) 2020: T5 ( 277, -11 )

T5 ( ) 2021: Missed Cut

Missed Cut 2022: 2 ( 281, -7 )

2 ( ) 2023: Missed Cut

Missed Cut 2024: T22 (292, +4)

