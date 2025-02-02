Rory McIlroy sets sights on Scottie Scheffler’s winning formula for 2025 season

Rory McIlroy revealed that his game plan for the 2025 season was to emulate Scottie Scheffler. He made this statement during his post-round interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.

On Saturday, February 1, McIlroy shot a bogey-free 7-under 65, bringing his total to 15-under and jumping 11 spots to sit just one stroke behind leader Sepp Straka. Unlike his Friday round, his third round featured no bogeys, and he picked up seven birdies.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy was asked if his Friday round was one of the best he had ever played. The four-time major champion didn’t fully agree but acknowledged that he played well. He also revealed his game plan for the season, stating that he was taking a leaf out of Scottie Scheffler's game.

"Yeah, look, I played well. I didn't make any mistakes," he said. "One of the things I really want to do this year is try to limit my mistakes and play bogey free.

"Three of my last four rounds have been that way, last round in Dubai, first round here and now this round. Just really try to limit the mistakes and play smart golf and be a little more like Scottie Scheffler basically."

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, Round 4?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, February 2, from the first tee at 1:15 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, Round 4:

Tee 1

10:52 am: Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre 11:03 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell 11:14 am: Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak 11:25 am: Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai 11:36 am: Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge 11:47 am: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland 11:58 am: Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun 12:09 pm: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston

Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston 12:20 pm: Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns

Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns 12:31 pm: Rasmus Højgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day

Rasmus Højgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day 12:42 pm: Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith 12:53 pm: Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat

Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat 1:04 pm: Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis

Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis 1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Tee 10

10:52 am: Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas

Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas 11:03 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala

Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala 11:14 am: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers 11:25 am: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An

Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An 11:36 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman

Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman 11:47 am: Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger

Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger 11:58 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott

Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott 12:09 pm: Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu 12:20 pm: Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim

Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim 12:31 pm: Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark 12:42 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria

Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria 12:53 pm: Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 1:04 pm: Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd

