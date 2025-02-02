Rory McIlroy sets sights on Scottie Scheffler’s winning formula for 2025 season

Rory McIlroy revealed that his game plan for the 2025 season was to emulate Scottie Scheffler. He made this statement during his post-round interview at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.
On Saturday, February 1, McIlroy shot a bogey-free 7-under 65, bringing his total to 15-under and jumping 11 spots to sit just one stroke behind leader Sepp Straka. Unlike his Friday round, his third round featured no bogeys, and he picked up seven birdies.
During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy was asked if his Friday round was one of the best he had ever played. The four-time major champion didn’t fully agree but acknowledged that he played well. He also revealed his game plan for the season, stating that he was taking a leaf out of Scottie Scheffler's game.
"Yeah, look, I played well. I didn't make any mistakes," he said. "One of the things I really want to do this year is try to limit my mistakes and play bogey free.
"Three of my last four rounds have been that way, last round in Dubai, first round here and now this round. Just really try to limit the mistakes and play smart golf and be a little more like Scottie Scheffler basically."
When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, Round 4?
Rory McIlroy is paired with Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The trio will tee off on Sunday, February 2, from the first tee at 1:15 pm ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, Round 4:
Tee 1
- 10:52 am: Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:03 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
- 11:14 am: Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak
- 11:25 am: Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
- 11:36 am: Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
- 11:47 am: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
- 11:58 am: Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
- 12:09 pm: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston
- 12:20 pm: Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns
- 12:31 pm: Rasmus Højgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day
- 12:42 pm: Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:53 pm: Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat
- 1:04 pm: Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis
- 1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Tee 10
- 10:52 am: Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas
- 11:03 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala
- 11:14 am: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:25 am: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An
- 11:36 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman
- 11:47 am: Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:58 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott
- 12:09 pm: Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 12:20 pm: Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim
- 12:31 pm: Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
- 12:42 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria
- 12:53 pm: Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 1:04 pm: Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd