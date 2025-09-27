Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry group receives full line of state troopers as fans face ejection at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry’s Saturday session at Bethpage Black turned chaotic as American fans repeatedly heckled the Northern Irishmen. Security had to step in, with around 20 police officers stationed near the 10th tee, some on bicycles, to control the crowd.McIlroy had to pause shots after personal insults and obscenities. On the 16th hole, a fan shouted “freedom,” prompting McIlroy to snap: “Guys, shut the **** up,” before responding with a precise iron shot landing within three feet of the flag.Lowry also became part of the drama, draining a hole-winning eagle putt while gesturing angrily toward the crowd responsible for the earlier disruption. McIlroy later spoke to a rules official about the repeated interruptions while over the ball.Europe leads 8½–3½ after Saturday’s foursomes, moving closer to retaining the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012. Rory McIlroy acknowledged the rough atmosphere, saying:&quot;I don't mind them having a go at us. That's to be expected. That's what an away Ryder Cup is.”“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.&quot;Justin Thomas had to act as a crowd controller, asking fans to be quiet during competitors’ shots and cheering after his own. Despite the chaos, Europe stayed in control, with McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood winning their earlier match.Rory McIlroy took a calmer approach to hecklers ahead of Ryder CupRory McIlroy faced another American heckler during Thursday’s Ryder Cup practice round in New York. As he tried to undo the top button of his polo shirt, a fan shouted:“You don’t need a button to choke Rory.”Rory McIlroy laughed it off and nodded to his teammates, not letting it bother him. The Grand Slam winner has faced tougher crowd moments before.At Hazeltine in 2016, he even asked for a fan to be ejected after verbal abuse. On handling hecklers, he said:&quot;It's a tough environment but we expect that. There have been some boundaries crossed. I let it get to me a couple of times which I probably shouldn't have. You have to keep your concentration out there and it's been a long day and sometimes emotions run high.&quot;Rory McIlroy comes to the 2025 Ryder Cup as one of Europe’s most experienced players. This 45th Ryder Cup marks his eighth appearance, with 16 wins, 13 losses, and 4 ties. He has been part of five European victories, including the famous 2012 “Miracle at Medinah,” but has also faced tough losses at Hazeltine in 2016 and Whistling Straits in 2021.