Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to join forces for Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are all set to play together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 as a team. The tournament, which will be held from April 20 to 23, is the only pro tournament on the PGA Tour circuit that is played in pairs.

This will be Rory McIlroy's debut at the Zurich Classic, while Shane Lowry will be entering the event for the fifth time. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have previously been teammates at the Ryder Cup and coming from Ireland, they have been friends for a long time.

Speaking via the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry said:

“He’s a great person to have around me as well. To see what he does with his time and his game and how he improves day-to-day. I’m very fortunate to have, in my eyes, one of the greatest players to play the game so close.”

Rory McIlroy too, had nothing but praise for Shane Lowry. He said:

“I feel over the last couple of years that Shane's been one of my biggest advocates. He's a great person to be around, and a really good influence on me. He enjoys his life and everything he's worked for, and I think spending time with him makes me a better version of myself."

McIlroy will be looking to take a win at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans after an average performance so far on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy calls for tougher, more exclusive PGA Tour seasons in the future

Rory McIlroy recently spoke about his opinion of the PGA Tour as it is, and said that it should become more cut throat. He said that even though his opinions might not be the most popular, he is all for exclusivity when it comes to handing out PGA Tour cards.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, McIlroy said:

“No, I mean, I’m all for making it more cutthroat, more competitive. Probably won’t be very popular for saying this but I’m all for less players and less Tour cards, and the best of the best.’’

The PGA Tour has, in some ways, managed to implement the same, with the introduction of elevated events that host smaller fields. However, as the PGA Tour tries to increase its presence and awareness in the world, it would be important for them to be inclusive to make the golf community bigger.