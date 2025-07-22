Rory McIlroy shares heartfelt note to Portrush fans after Open Championship 2025

Following a decent outing at Royal Portrush, Rory McIlroy expressed gratitude to the local crowd for their support during the Open Championship. He wrote that it was an experience he would never forget.On Sunday, July 20, McIlroy carded a 2-under 69 in the final round of the Open Championship 2025 to tie for seventh. He finished at 10-under, seven strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.On Tuesday, July 21, Rory McIlroy shared several photos from the event on Instagram and also penned a heartfelt note to the local crowd of Portrush.&quot;Thank you to all the fans for your incredible support at Portrush this past week,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Playing in front of the home crowd was an experience I will never forget. A special thank you to the staff at @dunlucelodge for their world class hospitality.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs Rory McIlroy playing at the 3M Open 2025?Rory McIlroy is not competing at the 3M Open 2025, the next event on the PGA Tour schedule. Since the event is being played just after the final major, most of the top players have taken a break, and the field has only one top-20 ranked golfer.McIlroy has had a decent season so far and has won three PGA Tour titles, including the Masters Tournament. For the uninitiated, this win helped him complete his career Grand Slam. However, his last win came at Augusta National, and he hasn't won anything since April.Overall, the five-time major champion has made twelve top-25 finishes in 14 starts this season. He has converted eight of them into top tens and also has a runner-up finish in addition to his three wins.Speaking of the majors, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman had a slight hiccup at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 47th. He improved a bit at the US Open with a T19 finish before closing the major season with a T7 at the Open Championship.Here's a look at McIlroy's results this season:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1The Genesis Invitational – T17Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T15The Players Championship – 1Texas Children's Houston Open – T5Masters Tournament – 1Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T12Truist Championship – T7PGA Championship – T47RBC Canadian Open – CUTU.S. Open – T19Travelers Championship – T6Genesis Scottish Open – T2The Open Championship – T7