  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • Rory McIlroy shares heartfelt note to Portrush fans after Open Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy shares heartfelt note to Portrush fans after Open Championship 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 22, 2025 06:25 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Following a decent outing at Royal Portrush, Rory McIlroy expressed gratitude to the local crowd for their support during the Open Championship. He wrote that it was an experience he would never forget.

Ad

On Sunday, July 20, McIlroy carded a 2-under 69 in the final round of the Open Championship 2025 to tie for seventh. He finished at 10-under, seven strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

On Tuesday, July 21, Rory McIlroy shared several photos from the event on Instagram and also penned a heartfelt note to the local crowd of Portrush.

"Thank you to all the fans for your incredible support at Portrush this past week," he wrote. "Playing in front of the home crowd was an experience I will never forget. A special thank you to the staff at @dunlucelodge for their world class hospitality."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Rory McIlroy playing at the 3M Open 2025?

Rory McIlroy is not competing at the 3M Open 2025, the next event on the PGA Tour schedule. Since the event is being played just after the final major, most of the top players have taken a break, and the field has only one top-20 ranked golfer.

McIlroy has had a decent season so far and has won three PGA Tour titles, including the Masters Tournament. For the uninitiated, this win helped him complete his career Grand Slam. However, his last win came at Augusta National, and he hasn't won anything since April.

Ad

Overall, the five-time major champion has made twelve top-25 finishes in 14 starts this season. He has converted eight of them into top tens and also has a runner-up finish in addition to his three wins.

Speaking of the majors, the 36-year-old Northern Irishman had a slight hiccup at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 47th. He improved a bit at the US Open with a T19 finish before closing the major season with a T7 at the Open Championship.

Ad

Here's a look at McIlroy's results this season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1
  • The Genesis Invitational – T17
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T15
  • The Players Championship – 1
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T5
  • Masters Tournament – 1
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T12
  • Truist Championship – T7
  • PGA Championship – T47
  • RBC Canadian Open – CUT
  • U.S. Open – T19
  • Travelers Championship – T6
  • Genesis Scottish Open – T2
  • The Open Championship – T7
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications