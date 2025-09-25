Rory McIlroy shares high praise for America ahead of his 2025 Ryder Cup appearance

Rory McIlroy has called the United States “the best country in the world” ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.McIlroy has lived in the U.S. for many years, basing himself in Jupiter, Florida, after joining the PGA Tour in 2008. Earlier this year, he set up a home in Surrey, but his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy are American. The Masters champion explained why the country means so much to him.“Everyone wanted to make it in America,” McIlroy said. “It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.&quot;He said he felt very grateful and fortunate to have come to America early in his career. According to him, success is valued in the country, and there is a strong sense of work ethic. He added that the United States is where he lives now. Rory McIlroy added:“My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone who lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful, it is a wonderful place.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll 12 players on Luke Donald’s European team live in the U.S. and play full-time on the PGA Tour, which could make winning away from home less of a challenge.Rory McIlroy shares the importance of winning at Bethpage BlackRory McIlroy spoke about the value of continuity in the European Ryder Cup team, noting that “11 of the 12 are the same as we had in Rome and the 12th has the same DNA as the other one.” The change is Rasmus Hojgaard coming in for his twin brother Nicolai.McIlroy said winning away from home is always difficult, but if Europe succeeds this week, they will become legends.&quot;Basically, since 2012, you look at the results of the Ryder Cup, the home team has won every time - but they also have won convincingly,&quot; he said.He noted that recent Ryder Cups have been one-sided, and said whichever team, Europe or America, manages to end the streak will be remembered as one of the greatest in the competition’s history. He added:&quot;Luke said it in his opening remarks yesterday, but we are here and we are playing for history. We're playing for the players that came before us and the people that basically laid the foundations for what the European Ryder Cup Team is.&quot;Rory McIlroy explained that the team also felt they were playing for future generations, the young boys who dream of becoming European Ryder Cup players. He said they wanted to leave a legacy for them. McIlroy added that the team had a great opportunity this week, but they were fully aware of how difficult it would be.