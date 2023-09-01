Rory McIlroy shatters PGA Tour driving distance record with average 326.3 yards surpassing Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy won the third golf drive ball of his career after topping the 2022-23 PGA Tour season drive distance list. With the completion of the regular PGA Tour season, the list of the golfers with the longest drive on the Tour was released on the official website.

The Northern Irish golfer sits at the top with an average driving distance of 326.3 yards. He surpassed last year's record of Bryson DeChambeau, who now plays on the LIV Golf. DeChambeau owned a record of 323.6 yards in the 2020-21 season of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy and DeChambeau, both are best known for hitting long strokes on the golf course. Rory Mcllroy had one of the most incredible drives prowess when he hit a 427-yard shot at the Renaissance Club in 2023.

Brandon Matthew sits five yards behind McIlroy with an average of 321.2 yards followed by Cameron Young and Cameron Champ. The average long drive in the 2022-23 season was around 299.9 yards and luckily 90 golfers scored more than that.

Rory McIlroy had a successful season playing on the PGA Tour in 2023. He won the Scottish Open and also had a good finish in the Majors. He played incredibly well in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, he could not defend his Tour Championship title.

McIlroy was struggling with a back injury in the final FedEx Cup event but still settled for a solo fourth position in the tournament.

2023 PGA Tour driving distance list

Here is a list of players in driving distance on the PGA Tour in 2023

1 Rory McIlroy 326.3

2 Brandon Matthews 321.2

3 Cameron Young 316.9

4 Cameron Champ 316.1

5 Matti Schmid 315.8

6 Byeong Hun An 315.6

7 Trevor Cone 315.1

8 Jon Rahm 314.0

9 Gary Woodland 313.8

10 Wyndham Clark 313.5

10 Kyle Westmoreland 313.5

12 Adam Scott 313.4

13 Keith Mitchell 312.9

14 Vincent Norrman 312.7

15 Joseph Bramlett 312.4

16 Trey Mullinax 311.8

17 Sam Burns 311.4

18 Luke List 311.0

19 Davis Thompson 310.7

20 Brent Grant 310.6

21 MJ Daffue 310.5

21 Will Gordon 310.5

21 Augusto Núñez 310.5

24 Cam Davis 310.3

24 Scottie Scheffler 310.3

26 Callum Tarren 310.2

27 Taylor Pendrith 309.8

27 Kevin Yu 309.8

29 Sam Stevens 309.6

30 Kevin Tway 309.4

31 Jimmy Walker 309.3

32 Ryan Brehm 309.2

33 Garrick Higgo 308.8

34 Nick Hardy 308.7

35 Patrick Cantlay 308.6

35 Patrick Rodgers 308.6

37 Scott Harrington 308.3

38 Justin Thomas 308.0

39 Carl Yuan 307.9

40 Rickie Fowler 307.8

41 Thomas Detry 307.7

42 Viktor Hovland 307.6

43 S.H. Kim 307.4

44 Charley Hoffman 306.7

45 Stewart Cink 306.6

46 Tyrrell Hatton 306.5

47 Stephan Jaeger 306.1

48 Taylor Moore 306.0

49 Adam Schenk 305.6

50 Michael Gligic 305.4