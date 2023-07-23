Rory McIlroy shifts focus to Ryder Cup following 'forgettable' week at The Open Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy finished T6 at the 2023 Open Championship, a disappointment for the World No. 2, who has not won a major in almost a decade. Fresh off a win at the Scottish Open, McIlroy was one of the favorites to lift the Claret Jug this weekend.

However, his dreams will remain unfulfilled for another year, as America's Brian Harman took home the fourth and final major of the year. After finishing with a score of -6. McIlroy said about his performance (via Sky Sports):

"I guess it was just forgettable like that. Didn't feel like I had my best stuff together. You know this week if it weren't for one guy, I would be right there. There's nothing else I can really say. I just need to keep putting myself in there. Still another really solid performance, still a lot of golf to play this year."

Rory McIlroy finished second at the US Open and looked to be in contention after the first round at the Open Championship. Despite the disappointing loss, McIlroy said that there is still a lot of golf left to be played this year, especially considering that the Ryder Cup is only a few months away.

"My confidence is high. I'm playing well. I want to try to be right in there and win another FedEx cup. I still have Dubai to win and obviously the Ryder Cup. After what happened at whistling Straits Personally for me and the rest of the team, I don't think we could be any more motivated to go to room and win that Ryder Cup back."

Rory McIlroy will be looking to win back the Ryder Cup in Rome

The United States regained the Ryder Cup in 2021 at the Whistling Straits. The 2023 Ryder Cup will begin on September 29 in Rome, and Rory McIlroy is focused on getting the trophy back for Team Europe. However, to do that, he feels like he needs to improve his consistency.

Speaking about the Open Championship weekend, and a pattern he has noticed in his play, McIlroy said:

"Yeah, I got off to the ideal start again, that is basically what I have done every day. A big putt on three followed by some really good holes on four and five. It's hard to keep it going as you can see. The conditions out there are pretty hard and tricky. It's just very very difficult to go seven or eight under, like I needed today to try to make a charge."