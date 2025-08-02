Rory McIlroy skipping FedEx St. Jude could signal new trend under revamped Tour Championship format, suggests golf insider

Rory McIlroy will miss the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the St. Jude Championship. The Northern Irishman has not played in any tournaments since his last outing at The Open Championship two weeks ago. He will continue with his break and will miss next week’s event.Golf analyst Dan Rapaport shared his opinion on Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:&quot;Wonder if this will be a trend with the new Tour Championship format. Rory knows he’s making it to East Lake no matter what, and doesn’t need to accumulate points in Playoffs because it wipes clean before East Lake. It’s hot as hell in Memphis, he’ll be fresh in Baltimore.&quot;The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship, which is set to conclude on August 3, will secure spots in the playoffs. Following the St. Jude, the top 50 in the standings will head to play at the BMW Championship, and then the top 30 at the Tour. McIlroy currently sits in second place in the FedEx Cup standings and could be directly qualified for the BMW Championship in Baltimore without even playing in the first playoff event. As there is a change in the Tour Championship format, players don't have the advantage of their ranking in the standings for the final FedEx Cup playoff event.Until last year, the Tour Championship had a starting strokes format where players gained advantages based on their position in the FedEx Cup standings. However, the starting strokes format was eliminated this year, and players will compete in a 72-hole stroke-play format.Rory McIlroy is likely to return to play at the BMW Championship, which is scheduled from August 14 to 17, and then play at the Tour Championship from August 21 to 24.A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025McIlroy had an amazing start to his 2025 PGA Tour with a victory at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then won the Players Championship and the Masters.Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1 (66, 70, 65, 66)The Genesis Invitational: T17 (72, 67, 74, 72)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T15 (70, 70, 73, 72)THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (67, 68, 73, 68)Texas Children's Houston Open: T5 (70, 66, 65, 64)Masters Tournament: 1 (72, 66, 66, 73)Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12 (64, 69, 61, 72)Truist Championship: T7 (66, 67, 69, 68)PGA Championship: T47 (74, 69, 72, 72)RBC Canadian Open: CUT (71, 78)U.S. Open: T19 (74, 72, 74, 67)Travelers Championship: T6 (64, 71, 68, 65)Genesis Scottish Open: T2 (68, 65, 66, 68)The Open Championship: T7 (70, 69, 66, 69)