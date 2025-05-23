Rory McIlroy skips key tune-up event before US Open 2025

Rory McIlroy has opted out of the Memorial Tournament, the sole Signature Event ahead of the 2025 US Open. The Northern Irishman is missing the Muirfield Village event for the first time since 2017.

The Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1. The Jack Nicklaus-hosted event will be one of the final two tournaments before the U.S. Open.

On Friday, May 22, NUCLR Golf reported that Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the Memorial for the first time in eight years. Instead, he will compete in the RBC Canadian Open, the final event before the third major of the season.

McIlroy was last seen competing at the PGA Championship, where he had an underwhelming week. He tied for 47th after shooting 3-over and was also involved in a driver change ahead of the major, which drew criticism. However, it was later revealed that several top names, including Scottie Scheffler, were also asked to change their drivers before the tournament.

Nevertheless, McIlroy has been on a great run this season, having already notched up three titles. He also completed his career Grand Slam by winning the Masters Tournament in a thrilling playoff. For the uninitiated, this was his first major win in nearly eleven years.

The 36-year-old golfer is aiming for his second US Open title, having finished as runner-up in the past two seasons. Last year, he lost to Bryson DeChambeau after making several close errors in the final holes. This year, he will be hoping to avenge that heartbreaking loss and secure his fourth title of the season.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Memorial Tournament over the years? Record explored

Speaking of the Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy has played here thirteen times and made the cut 11 times. He has posted nine top-25 finishes, including five top-10s, with a T4 in 2016 being his best result.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance at the Memorial Tournament over the years:

2010: T10, -9 (72, 68, 68, 71)

T10, -9 (72, 68, 68, 71) 2011: 5, -11 (66, 72, 71, 68)

5, -11 (66, 72, 71, 68) 2012: CUT, +6 (71, 79)

CUT, +6 (71, 79) 2013: T57, +6 (78, 69, 75, 72)

T57, +6 (78, 69, 75, 72) 2014: T15, -6 (63, 78, 69, 72)

T15, -6 (63, 78, 69, 72) 2016: T4, -13 (71, 66, 70, 68)

T4, -13 (71, 66, 70, 68) 2018: T8, -11 (74, 70, 64, 69)

T8, -11 (74, 70, 64, 69) 2019: CUT, +2 (75, 71)

CUT, +2 (75, 71) 2020: T32, +4 (70, 72, 72, 78)

T32, +4 (70, 72, 72, 78) 2021: T18, -1 (72, 72, 71, 72)

T18, -1 (72, 72, 71, 72) 2022: T18, -2 (70, 69, 73, 74)

T18, -2 (70, 69, 73, 74) 2023: T7, -3 (72, 68, 70, 75)

T7, -3 (72, 68, 70, 75) 2024: T15, +2 (70, 71, 73, 76)

