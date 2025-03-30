Rory McIlroy sparks major injury concerns right at the brink of the 2025 Masters tournament

Rory McIlroy will be gearing up for the prestigious 2025 Masters tournament like many others. The Green Jacket is the only Major eluding McIlroy's Grand Slam, and the Northern Irish golfer is set to battle at Augusta for the glory in a couple weeks time. However, the 35-year-old shared a concerning injury doubt involving his right elbow at the Houston Open.

Rory McIlroy provides tangible injury fears at the Houston Open

Rory McIlroy has not won a Major tournament in more than a decade. The 4-time Major winner has come close on multiple occasions since his 2014 PGA Championship victory. McIlroy, who has been in good form lately, would love to break his Major deadlock at Augusta this year.

However, his pursuit of a Major win might have taken a big hit with his latest injury scare at the Houston Open. The Holywood-born golfer talked about his performance and positives from the Houston Open before giving more insight on his injury.

Rory McIlroy said,

"The last three days were really good. I actually made a slight adjustment to my driver yesterday. I went to the range and took the loft off a little bit and definitely drove the ball a lot better today, so that was a positive."

He further added,

"I felt like as I went on during the week, I got better and better as the scores sort of suggest. I still feel like I've got some stuff to work on, but overall a solid week and nice to have another week to sort of get ready and fine-tune my game going into Augusta."

McIlroy then touched upon a potential injury scare and stated,

"I think just working on a few things. My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta. I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow - we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time."

Where did Rory McIlroy finish at the Houston Open?

Min Woo Lee won on the PGA Tour for the first time, but Rory McIlroy was among the golfers who caught the eye again. The Northern Irishman bagged a T5 finish at Memorial Park Golf Course. This was his 3rd top-5 finish in the last five tournaments, which includes two wins at the Players and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rory McIlroy also bagged a major monetary milestone at the PGA Tour with his T5 finish at Memorial Park. His $337,844 earnings this week at Houston surpass his career earnings of over $100,000,000, making him the first non-American golfer to ever achieve that feat. McIlroy is second only to the legendary Tiger Woods in career earnings.

Meanwhile, Australian Min Woo Lee took home a mammoth $1.71M from the $25M purse. World number 1 Scottie Scheffer was tied for second alongside Gary Woodland to take home $845,500. Sami Valmiki finished T4 at Houston ahead of McIlroy to bank $465,500.

